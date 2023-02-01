The Art Of Ghost Of Tsushima

I had three weeks off work over Christmas last year, and while I’d love to tell you I spent the whole time at the beach, relaxing with friends, sipping beers on a breezy summer’s evening, the truth is I spent loads of that time indoors. Hunched in front of my TV. Playing Ghost of Tsushima.

I really wanted to play it, but I’d missed out on the game when it was first released. My PlayStation 4 was in the process of dying a noisy, turbulent death, I hadn’t been able to get my hands on a PS5 when that edition dropped in 2021, and Sony had never got around to porting it to the PC like they had other first-party hits (Horizon, God of War, etc).

Having picked up a PlayStation Plus subscription in December, though, I saw that the game (its director’s cut, no less) was available on the service, and so I downloaded it and got to playing it ASAP. And boy, was I glad it did. I am in love with this game. I got into it, in awe of its gorgeous world and its cast of loveable characters, under its spell like I hadn’t been with a video game in years. I liked it so much, in fact, that I kinda made it my 2023 Game Of The Year, even though it was first released back in 2020.

All of which is to say, this isn’t a review, I just can’t believe I never showcased this game on Fine Art before, and am looking to rectify that tonight. Below you’ll find a selection of works from artists and studios who worked on the game. It’s not everyone who worked in every area of the game’s development, but it’s a nice cross-section. And so you can check out more of their stuff there are links to each artist’s portfolio in their names.

Image: Sucker Punch

