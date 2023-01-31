The Xbox 360 Marketplace Is Culling 42 Classic Games

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Image: Xbox Games Studios / EA / FromSoftware / Sega / Kotaku Australia

Microsoft has announced that more than 40 classic games will be leaving the Xbox 360 Marketplace from next week.

First reported by TrueAchievements, an update on the Xbox Support website states that multiple games as well as their DLC packs will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in select regions starting February 7th, 2023.

The update states that once purchased, players can always redownload the games listed from their Xbox 360 Download History, which is akin to the capabilities of Nintendo customers when the WiiU and 3DS shops ceased operations.

According to the webpage, the games being removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace vary by region, with some areas losing more games than others. For example, the United States will be losing The Witcher 2 from their Xbox Marketplace while we won’t! Gottem!

Sadly though, there are some real heavy-hitters in this list that gamers won’t be able to play if they don’t buy them before February 7th. The leaving includes bangers like Blue Dragon, Counter-Strike: GO, Dark Souls, Far Cry 2, Jet Set Radio, Left 4 Dead 2, Limbo, Mass Effect 2, Skate 2, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars KOTOR 2, and The Orange Box.

The full list of Xbox 360 games that are set to leave the Xbox Marketplace in Australia is as follows:

  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin’s Creed III
  • Assassin’s Creed IV
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
  • Blood of the Werewolf
  • Blue Dragon
  • Breakdown
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts
  • Castle Crashers
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Counter-Strike: GO
  • Dark Souls
  • Darksiders II
  • DAYTONA USA
  • Defense Grid
  • Eets: Chowdown
  • Far Cry 2
  • Final Fight: DblImpact
  • Iron Brigade
  • Jet Set Radio
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • LIMBO
  • Lost Odyssey
  • Mass Effect 2
  • MONOPOLY DEAL
  • Mutant Blobs Attack
  • N+
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Peggle 2
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  • Prince of Persia
  • R.U.S.E.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Skate 2
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Spelunky
  • Splinter Cell Conviction
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars KOTOR 2
  • The Orange Box

In a statement provided to Kotaku Australia, a spokesperson for Xbox has clarified that these titles will no longer be purchasable “on the Xbox 360 Store only”. They continue by saying, “Titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable. You will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles.”

