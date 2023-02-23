The 10 Xbox Games You Don’t Want To Miss In 2023

Microsoft has made some major acquisitions in the past few years that make 2023 a big year for its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. New and exclusive releases from the likes of Bethesda are on the cards, as well as major titles in the Star Wars and DC worlds. Here are just a few of the video games Xbox owners should look out for in 2023.

Xbox game release dates in 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Release date: April 28

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Respawn’s massively successful narrative-driven Star Wars RPG, continues the journey of young Jedi, Cal Kestis, as he continues to fight against the forces of the Galactic Empire.

The sequel seems to be introducing a few new touches with upgraded lightsabers and combat moves, ridable mounts and new planets to explore.

Redfall

Xbox Release date: May 2

Arkane, the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop, brings its unique style to the world of vampires in Redfall. The first-person shooter is set on the mysterious island of Redfall, Massachusetts, which is under siege by a legion of vampires.

You and your friends will be able to team up in a four-person co-op and use each character’s unique abilities and weapons to take down an army of rampaging blood-suckers, whilst uncovering the mysteries of the island.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Xbox Release date: May 26

Eight years after the release of Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady is back with its next game in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The name of the game is in the title but players will have the option of switching between four characters – Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang – as they attempt to stop the world’s mightiest heroes who have been co-opted by Brainiac.

Street Fighter 6

Xbox Release date: June 2

The ever-popular fighting game is back. Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 brings back all the game modes you know and love as well as some new ones. There are 18 different playable characters and a number of new control schemes to get the most out of your fight.

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Release date: 2023

The eighth Forza Motorsport game will act as a reboot of the popular series and use the same ForzaTech engine that powered Forza Horizon 5. The simulation racing game aims to bring immersive realism to players through both its graphics and gameplay systems. It doesn’t have an official release date but has been teased for 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Xbox Release date: 2023

Assassin’s Creed is going back to basics with Mirage, spinning a more narrative-focused adventure that follows Basim, a street thief in 19th-century Baghdad. Like all AC games, there’s a vibrant and detailed city to parkour around and even more options for cunning assassinations.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Xbox Release date: 2023

The next-gen sequel to the 2007 shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Heart of Chernobyl returns players to the post-apocalyptic exclusion zone in Chernobyl, which is overrun with dangerous mutants and is in dire need of stalkers to eradicate them. The game is a sci-fi horror shooter that is sure to keep you up at night.

Ark 2

Xbox Release date: 2023

Vin Diesel and dinosaurs? It’s all happening in Ark 2. The sequel stars Diesel as Santiago, a father protecting his daughter in a world of high-tech dinosaurs. The game will apparently utilise Souls-like action and will have an even larger world to explore and more dinosaurs to defeat.

Replaced

Xbox Release date: 2023

Replaced is one of the most intriguing game exclusives on Xbox’s 2023 slate. Described as a retro-futuristic action thriller, Replaced is a 2.5D platformer where you play as an A.I. trapped in a human body against its own will. The trailers show off a stunning world and gameplay style that blends cinematic pixel art with free-flow combat in a dystopian world.

Starfield

Xbox Release date: 2023

Starfield is easily one of the most anticipated games coming to Xbox. The game, from the makers of Skyrim, opens up a whole world of possibilities as you explore a new sci-fi frontier in 2330. Humanity has evolved to become a spacefaring society and you, as a space miner, will join a group known as the Constellation, seeking rare artefacts throughout the galaxy.

Prepare to lose weeks, if not months, of your life to this game.

Starfield has been delayed a number of times and at the time of writing doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but fingers crossed it won’t move out of 2023.

