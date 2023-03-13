‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Australia Is Kinda Getting That Mario Day Switch Bundle

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: March 13, 2023 at 4:43 pm -
Filed to:mario
mario daysuper mario odysseyswitch bundle
Australia Is Kinda Getting That Mario Day Switch Bundle
Spot the difference! (Image: Nintendo / Kotaku Australia)

Remember when the US got that Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle? The one with a Nintendo Switch console and a choice of one of three Mario games? I remember it like it was just last week. Anyway, it’s coming here but it’s not the exact same thing.

That’s right, it looks like EB Games will be getting a limited run of the Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle, which means that you can celebrate Mario Day a solid 21 days later when it comes into stores on March 31st.

As mentioned in the original post regarding the US announcement, their bundle consists of a Nintendo Switch with two red Joy-Cons (just like Mario has two red arms) and a choice between a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. In this bundle, you have no choice. You must get Super Mario Odyssey. That being said, it’s not exactly the worst choice in the world. That game rocks. We’re also getting those Super Mario Bros Movie stickers as well.

In usual EB Games fashion, the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle is the full RRP for a Nintendo Switch console at $469. In terms of trading in, you have the option of trading in your old Nintendo Switch and two Switch games (presumably from a list of eligible Switch games) to get the console for $199, or your old Switch Lite and two Switch games to get it for $249. From the looks of it, it seems like EB Games aren’t the only Australian retailers getting this bundle, as JB Hi-Fi also has a listing for the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle.

Interestingly enough, it was previously assumed that we wouldn’t be getting this bundle in Australia. After all, when the original announcement came about we were told it wasn’t happening. However, perhaps this was due to the fact that Australia wasn’t getting that exact bundle. The OG bundle gives the option of three different Mario games, while this bundle is just Super Mario Odyssey. It’s the classic “Well, technically…”.

That aside, it’s still a pretty good bundle. As first-party Nintendo games rarely go on sale, even years after their release, you’re getting one of the console’s best titles for basically free. It’s the sort of thing where we’ve seen better, but it definitely could be worse. It could be no games at all!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.