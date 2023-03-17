Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon In Australia

You know her, you love her, she’s our bespectacled dark queen. In truth, Bayonetta really needs no introduction. But some of you may have forgotten that the hottest witch in video game history was once a little girl named Cereza, as this new spin-off reminds us.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you’ll play as both a young Bayonetta and as Cheshire, a demonically possessed stuffed toy. As the child of two rivalling witch clans, Cereza has been deemed an outcast since birth and her mother, Rosa, has been imprisoned for fraternising with the enemy.

With the company of her newly summoned demon friend, Cereza will traverse the strange, whimsically dark forest of Avalon in search of Rosa. Along the way, she’ll have to work together with Cheshire to solve endless puzzles, dispel illusions, create new paths and… hug it out? According to Nintendo, there’s a special feature called “Hug Mode”, where Cheshire can retreat into its cuddly doll form for Cereza to carry.

As you can tell, we’re hyped for this Switch-exclusive witchy adventure. Not only does it have a fantastical, storybook art style, but the plot itself is rich with fairytale characters you know and love. But not without a dark twist, of course.

Where to find Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for cheap in Australia

In excellent news, Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi all share the same price of $69, which is the cheapest you can grab a copy of Bayonetta Origins for.

From there, the next best price is $69.95 with The Gamesmen while it looks like EB Games has the most expensive copy at $79.95. Of course, if you head in-store you can price match it with your local Big W or JB Hi-Fi if they’re nearby.

Here’s where you can now buy a cheap copy of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $69

: $69 Big W : $69

: $69 JB Hi-Fi : $69

: $69 The Gamesmen : $69.95

: $69.95 eBay: $76.95

$76.95 EB Games: $79.95

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is out now.