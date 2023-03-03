‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty In Australia

Published 2 hours ago: March 3, 2023 at 12:15 pm
Image: Team Ninja
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

These past few years have seen an oversaturation of the open-world samurai genre. But if you want to pivot away from Feudal Japan for a slight change of pace, look to Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has just come out.

If you were a fan of Nioh, Dark Souls or Sekiro, you’re going to froth Wo Long. It blends the dark fantasy of Souls with the fast-paced, aggressive combat we witnessed in Sekiro, making for an intoxicating Chinese-mythology inspired world.

Without revealing too much about the storyline for this action RPG, you get to play as a nameless soldier traversing a war-torn world plagued by a demonic infestation. The game takes place towards the end of China’s Han Dynasty, otherwise known as the time of the Three Kingdoms.

Using an array of weapons, magic and even the assistance of mythical beasts, you’ll fend off demons and enemy soldiers in a bid to survive the chaos and destruction that has been wreaked on the kingdom.

So far, reviews have looked the Souls-like game pretty favourably. In our review, we were impressed with its accessibility and aggressive combat. There’s also plenty of difficult bosses to face and history lovers will enjoy summoning historical figures to fight alongside in battle.

Now that it’s out in the world, here’s where you can swipe a copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for cheap in Australia.

Where to find the cheapest copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in Australia

Wo Long
Image: Team Ninja

Right now, the cheapest copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be found at Amazon Australia for $79.99 on PlayStation 5 and $84.99 on both PS4 and Xbox. The next cheapest price, which include the PS4 and Xbox One/Series X editions can be found at The Gamesmen for a $89.95.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available to play in Australia on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

