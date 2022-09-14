See Games Differently

By The Time It Launches, Rise Of The Ronin Will Arrive In A Crowded Genre

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 60 mins ago: September 14, 2022 at 10:41 am -
Filed to:koei tecmo
PlayStationplaystation 5rise of the roninsonystate of playteam ninja
By The Time It Launches, Rise Of The Ronin Will Arrive In A Crowded Genre
Image: Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja

During today’s new PlayStation State of Play broadcast, SIE, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja unveiled a new open-world action RPG called Rise of the Ronin. It won’t see release until 2024, which could put it up against Ubisoft’s recently announced Assassin’s Creed Red. Both games will be compared to Sucker Punch’s excellent, measured Ghost of Tsushima.

The open-world samurai genre has suddenly, inexplicably, become very crowded indeed.

It wasn’t that long ago, players were yearning for the return of the Tenchu series and games like it. Big-budget games where you could live out a fantasy of being a sneaky shinobi or masterful samurai had dropped out of vogue. Fans begged Ubisoft for an Assassin’s Creed set in Japan for 15 years before Tsushima proved what everyone already knew: that the concept could work. It’s strange that it took Tsushima, a game criticised for feeling a bit too much like earlier Assassin’s Creed games to prod Ubi into action, but the video games industry is nothing if not bizarre in its thinking.

And now there are a bunch of samurai games on the way.

From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice could conceivably get dragged into this too, but may escape the comparison by virtue of being a From Soft game and very much its own thing. Rise of the Ronin does seem to draw inspiration from Sekiro in parts, with its main character using a familiar-looking grappling hook to zip around unseen.

Even Like a Dragon: Ishin! is finally coming to the West! There are so many samurai games happening right now!

Don’t get me wrong, Rise of the Ronin looks quite cool and I think there’s a lot it can bring to the table. But I also think it will need to work hard to differentiate itself from the competition. Nobody can completely predict or avoid moments like these. Publishers track popular titles and look for opportunities to capitalise on trends all the time. Games go into production and live in secrecy for years before we ever hear about them. It’s only when everyone starts to announce that they find three other pubs have identified the exact same trends.

Rise of the Ronin will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It is currently set to launch in 2024.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I’m 100% down for more Japanese period games!!
    There used to be so many fantastic franchises around like Tenchu, Kengo, Way of the Samurai, Onimusha and it was tough when they all started vanishing.

    If this is the start of a resurgence, I for one welcome our new feudal lord.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.