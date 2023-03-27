‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

CS:GO Hit All-Time Peak Of 1.5 Million Concurrent Players This Weekend

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 min ago: March 27, 2023 at 11:27 am -
Filed to:counter strike
cscsgo
CS:GO Hit All-Time Peak Of 1.5 Million Concurrent Players This Weekend
Image: Valve

In the midst of the hype around a long-awaited sequel, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive a.k.a CS:GO has seen a meteoric uptick in concurrent players, hitting an all-time peak on Sunday.

According to Steam’s own charts and SteamDB’s chart system, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is currently sitting at the tippy-top of Steam’s most-played games list with over 600,000 players currently in-game as of writing. Not just that, but CS:GO even broke its own record for all-time concurrent player peak this weekend.

According to SteamDB, this weekend saw Counter-Strike: Global Offensive smash its all-time peak of concurrent players yet again, with the most recent time actually being around when the Counter-Strike 2 rumours restarted. At the start of this month, CS:GO reached a record-breaking 1,323,700 concurrent players. Yesterday, it reached 1,519,457.

CS:GO Hit All-Time Peak Of 1.5 Million Concurrent Players This Weekend
Image: SteamDB

At the start of the month, there were rumours going around that Counter-Strike 2 was a real thing happening due to new support listings in NVIDIA drivers called “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe”. This was followed by journalist Richard Lewis receiving reports from insider sources that a new version of Counter-Strike was coming.

This was followed by a mixed response of yaysayers and naysayers, with some saying that this was simply an update for the existing game onto the Source 2 engine, and others saying it was a whole new game. In a way, they were both right!

The middle of last week saw the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, a free update to the existing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive title. Valve is calling it “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike‘s history”, with the sequel-lite set to release later this year.

The news of Counter-Strike 2 also came with the release of a limited test of the game, allowing select players to give the new and improved game a try. That said, the players allowed into the limited test must hit specific requirements, including “recent playtime on Valve official servers“.

So in light of all that news, from the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 to the revelation of people needing to play a whole lot of CS:GO to be able to get into the limited test, it looks like the 2012 shooter has had a spike in players. That’s wild, though, right? 1.5 million people in a game at once is truly bonkers!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.