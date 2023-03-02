Cult Of The Lamb Snags Three Noms For BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards have been announced, with Cult of the Lamb from Melbourne’s very own Massive Monster up for three awards.

This is the 19th year of the BAFTA Games Awards, a special version of the BAFTAs that honours the work of the games industry, and will be held on March 30th. Today saw the announcement of the nominees for each category, with plenty of names both surprising and unsurprising in the mix.

Of course, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarök is leading the charge for BAFTA Games Awards 2023 in terms of nominations, appearing in 15 categories, including Best Game, Narrative, and Game Design. BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray follows with 9 nominations, and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring with a total of 8 nominations.

In terms of appearances by the Australian games industry, a much-loved game to me Cult of the Lamb, is up for three BAFTA Games Awards in the 2023 proceedings, including Best Game, Game Design, and Original Property. This is not only well deserved, but a gargantuan slay. Last year, we saw Kotaku Australia favourites Unpacking and The Artful Escape take home three awards, so it’s great to see the trend of our industry being recognised continuing.

Please refer to me by my full name “BAFTA nominated Cult of the Lamb” from now on, thank you. https://t.co/rpoKk0MT2G — BAFTA Nominated Cult of the Lamb 🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) March 2, 2023

You can check out the full list of nominations below, and we’ll be updating this post with the winners when the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 occurs on March 30th.

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Artistic achievement

A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Audio achievement

A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metal: Hellsinger – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Best game

Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Vampire Survivors – poncle

British game

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

OlliOlli World – Roll7/Private Division

Rollerdrome – Roll7/Private Division

Total War: Warhammer III – Creative Assembly/Sega

Two Point Campus – Two Point Studios/Sega

Vampire Survivors – poncle

Debut game

As Dusk Falls – Interior/Night/Xbox Game Studios

The Case of the Golden Idol – Color Gray Games/Playstack

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Trombone Champ – Holy Wow Studios

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Vampire Survivors – poncle

Evolving game

Apex Legends – Respawn/Electronic Arts

Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Elder Scrolls Online – Zenimax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Hal Laboratory/Nintendo

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft

Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu

Game beyond entertainment

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Endling: Extinction is Forever – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – Broken Rules

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games/Finji

Not for Broadcast – NotGames/tinyBuild

We’ll Always Have Paris – Cowleyfornia Studios

Game design

Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Vampire Survivors – poncle

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing

FIFA 23 – EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA Sports

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu

Music

A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Narrative

A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Original property

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Vampire Survivors – poncle

Performer in a leading role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War: Ragnarök

Performer in a supporting role

Adam J Harrington as Sindri in God of War: Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War: Ragnarök

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War: Ragnarök

Technical achievement

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe

God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

The Last of Us Part I – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

EE Game of the year (public vote)