Cult Of The Lamb Snags Three Noms For BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards have been announced, with Cult of the Lamb from Melbourne’s very own Massive Monster up for three awards.
This is the 19th year of the BAFTA Games Awards, a special version of the BAFTAs that honours the work of the games industry, and will be held on March 30th. Today saw the announcement of the nominees for each category, with plenty of names both surprising and unsurprising in the mix.
Of course, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarök is leading the charge for BAFTA Games Awards 2023 in terms of nominations, appearing in 15 categories, including Best Game, Narrative, and Game Design. BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray follows with 9 nominations, and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring with a total of 8 nominations.
In terms of appearances by the Australian games industry, a much-loved game to me Cult of the Lamb, is up for three BAFTA Games Awards in the 2023 proceedings, including Best Game, Game Design, and Original Property. This is not only well deserved, but a gargantuan slay. Last year, we saw Kotaku Australia favourites Unpacking and The Artful Escape take home three awards, so it’s great to see the trend of our industry being recognised continuing.
Please refer to me by my full name “BAFTA nominated Cult of the Lamb” from now on, thank you. https://t.co/rpoKk0MT2G
— BAFTA Nominated Cult of the Lamb 🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) March 2, 2023
You can check out the full list of nominations below, and we’ll be updating this post with the winners when the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 occurs on March 30th.
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
- Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Artistic achievement
- A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
- Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
- Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
Audio achievement
- A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Metal: Hellsinger – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
Best game
- Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- Vampire Survivors – poncle
British game
- Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- OlliOlli World – Roll7/Private Division
- Rollerdrome – Roll7/Private Division
- Total War: Warhammer III – Creative Assembly/Sega
- Two Point Campus – Two Point Studios/Sega
- Vampire Survivors – poncle
Debut game
- As Dusk Falls – Interior/Night/Xbox Game Studios
- The Case of the Golden Idol – Color Gray Games/Playstack
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- Trombone Champ – Holy Wow Studios
- Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
- Vampire Survivors – poncle
Evolving game
- Apex Legends – Respawn/Electronic Arts
- Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Zenimax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Family
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Hal Laboratory/Nintendo
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft
- Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu
Game beyond entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- Endling: Extinction is Forever – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – Broken Rules
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games/Finji
- Not for Broadcast – NotGames/tinyBuild
- We’ll Always Have Paris – Cowleyfornia Studios
Game design
- Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
- Vampire Survivors – poncle
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing
- FIFA 23 – EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA Sports
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment
- Splatoon 3 – Nintendo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu
Music
- A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
Narrative
- A Plague Tale Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
- Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Original property
- Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- Vampire Survivors – poncle
Performer in a leading role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War: Ragnarök
Performer in a supporting role
- Adam J Harrington as Sindri in God of War: Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War: Ragnarök
- Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War: Ragnarök
Technical achievement
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
- The Last of Us Part I – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
EE Game of the year (public vote)
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Europe
- God of War: Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
- Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
- Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive