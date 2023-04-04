Cult Of The Lamb Meets Dune With This Giant Worm-Like Body Pillow

April Fool’s Day is well behind us, which means the Lamb Log is real and it is my friend. I am deeply obsessed with the Cult of the Lamb giant worm body pillow. It’s the world’s biggest and most diabolical forbidden stogey, and I wanna smoke it.

In true silly goofy fashion, indie darlings Massive Monster have gone ahead and released a fiendish, tube-shaped friend in the form of a Cult of the Lamb body pillow, akin to the sort of long plushies one would purchase from Daiso or Miniso. To show the darn thing off, they also did a series of stock photo-style pictures that are a real treat.

PRE-ORDER your new best friend today… the Cult of the Lamb BODY PILLOW! 🐑🐑🐑 Perfect for fun activities like baking cupcakes, spilling the latest gossip or maybe a cheeky blood sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OkQvw0kgJ5 — BAFTA loser Cult of the Lamb 🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) April 3, 2023

The giant lamb worm reminds me a lot of the Long Furbies, which are known in the Furby community as ‘oddbody Furbies’, and that makes me smile. There’s nothing better than a new abomination gracing the world with its presence. Even the most terrible of creatures are creations of some type of god, and that god might be evil and wretched. And that’s just great.

I love this thing. It reminds me of the giant worms in Dune, which I truly believe I could befriend if the Dune world were real. I also believe that I could easily befriend Dave Bautista’s character in Dune, but that’s purely a pipe dream. Oh, how I wish Dave Bautista was real. A girl can dream, I guess! And I’m dreaming of this horrible elongated freak.

So how can one acquire the creature? Simple. With money. You can pre-order the Cult of the Lamb pillow for $84.00 on the Devolver Digital website, but I’ve also heard that you can sell your soul to the Lamb God and he might throw in one of these as a thank you. Maybe. Can’t be too sure, though.

Cult of the Lamb was hands down my favourite game release of last year and has been a game that I’ve been returning to again and again with each new bit of content added to it. Currently, I have a cult that is only monkeys that I’ve called Da Monkey Zone, and I am VERY excited for the upcoming Relics of the Old Faith content update.