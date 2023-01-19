Cult Of The Lamb’s First Major Content Update Due Early 2023

Praise the Lamb, baby! Cult of the Lamb is getting its first major content update soon, as well as several quality-of-life features.
In a recent Steam Community post, the Cult of the Lamb devs gave an update regarding the upcoming major content update in their 1.1.0 patch notes.
The first Major Content Update is still on the way! We’re working to bring new dimensions to
⚔️ Combat 🏰 Dungeons 🏆 Endgame Content
meanwhile, take a Look at all of our shiny new features in version 1.1 in the thread below or in the patch notes at https://t.co/vogteuTTCE pic.twitter.com/MctrNLqWYD
— Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) January 18, 2023
As described in the Cult of the Lamb Patch Notes 1.1.0 update, Relics of the Old Faith will be the first major content update for the game, and will feature new challenges, enemies, and “ways to keep non-believers in line”.
The updated Content Roadmap in the game’s start menu signals an early 2023 release, and hones in on end-game content, additional combat depth, new enemies, more accessibility settings, “and more…”.
The patch notes also reference a second major content update coming in mid-2023, which will focus on adding more depth and detail to the cult management side of gameplay, as well as additional story elements and customisation.
This is great news for me personally, because I’m always excited for more Cult of the Lamb content. But as well as myself, this is great news for many people who felt like the game needed a bit more to do.
But that’s later. In terms of what’s here now, several highly-requested quality-of-life updates have been added to the game such as the ability to rename your cult, view overall gameplay stats, fully customise controls, auto-cooking and auto-fishing, and mass blessings.
The full list of patch notes for Cult of the Lamb can be viewed below.
Cult of the Lamb v1.1.0 Patch Notes
- You can now rename your Cult, view Followers, and statistics while examining your Doctrine book
- Added the ability to Bless, Inspire, and Intimidate multiple Followers at once
- Added a Custom Bindings section for controllers, you can now bind your controller as you wish
- Added auto-fishing Accessibility Option
- Added auto-cooking Accessibility Option
- Added hold-action toggle Accessibility Option
- Roadmap has been updated to reflect the current update plan
- Structures can now be placed with the mouse
- Updated the UI for Controller layouts
- General UI improvements such as a dropdown menu for changing resolution
- Cults and Followers can no longer be given empty names
- Ratau’s letter now has the correct prompt
- Play time will now display correctly if the save file exceeds 24 hours
- Fixed an exploit in the world map allowing you to travel to locations you hadn’t unlocked
- Fixed an exploit that allowed you to open all Crusade doors after opening Anura
- Fixed an issue where the difficulty level of a loaded save file may carry over into a new game
- Fixed an issue where multiple controllers connected will not be responsive
- Many bug fixes and optimisations across all platforms
- Players can now access Twitch integration from the Pause Menu
