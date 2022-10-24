Cult Of The Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival Starts Today

Cult of the Lamb is back in action with a new update that includes a dastardly new seasonal event.

The good folks over at Massive Monster announced today that the Blood Moon Festival is upon us, a season event that brings in a new ritual, new activities, new follower forms, and new decoration items for your cult.

You’re invited to the BLOOD MOON FESTIVAL 🌕 Invoke its power to raise ghosts from the dead, unlock new Follower Forms and celebrate with dreadful Decorations, in our first seasonal event! pic.twitter.com/U4HCjjeXzO — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) October 24, 2022

In invoking the Blood Moon Ritual, followers of yours that have long passed on will return in the form of wandering spirits, and running around your cult to capture them will unlock follower forms and decorations.

The Steam page announcement also gives us a little more insight into what the event entails, and what the new content includes.

The unlocking of follower forms will result in three new friends: the Cursed Crow, the Skeletal Deer, and the Bat Demon.

You have probably noticed, like many others have, that the Crow has a beak, yes. But also has a mouth. The general consensus is that this is wretched and cursed, but what more can you expect from a game about running a fairytale creature cult?

Don’t worry, the Cult of the Lamb developers know. And they’re laughing. It’s funny to them.

The Blood Moon Festival decorations also include what looks like a spooky tree, a skull filled with flowers, spooky jack-o-lantern scarecrows, and what looks like a conglomeration of gooey spirits. Perfect for Halloween!

If all this is of interest to you, best be quick as the Blood Moon Festival event starts today and ends on November 10th. Never fear though, as the team has also confirmed that while this is their first seasonal event, it certainly won’t be their last and that each season event will include its own special content.

In addition to the Halloween event, the team is also dropping a set of followers that will only be available as Twitch Drops. The three new followers are all based on popular Twitch global emotes. That’s right: for the duration of the Halloween event, you too can recruit the Pogchamp Goanna into your cult.

MY LITTLE POGCHAMPS – These followers will be exclusive as Twitch drops from Oct 25 to Nov 10! Sign-up here so your viewers can get them while watching your stream https://t.co/F9QeOu3ivt pic.twitter.com/30rPGGUWjm — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) October 22, 2022

The Steam announcement also confirmed that they have started working on their first major content update for Cult of the Lamb that will focus on ‘combat and expanding gameplay’, and that they’re hoping to deliver ‘more depth’ to their cult simulator. This update, as well as all seasonal events, will be free upon release.

If you somehow haven’t heard of Cult of the Lamb, or you’ve been looking for the extra push to get into it, I wrote my review of it upon release, and can comfortably say that it is my favourite release of this year.

Cult of the Lamb is available on all platforms.