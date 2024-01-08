Cult Of The Lamb Doing The Sex Update After All (Kinda), Out Next Week

It turns out the Aussie-made sensation Cult of the Lamb is doing the sex update after all.

Well, kind of. Called the Sins of the Flesh update, Cult of the Lamb will now allow you to pair your followers up. Once paired, you can have them bone down to produce an egg. That egg will eventually hatch into a new little cultling for you to nurture (or sacrifice, I suppose, depending on your mood).

Despite developer Massive Monster encouraging the community sentiment that any proposed Cult of the Lamb sex update would result in depraved in-game orgies, the reality is rather more chaste. Any two followers that have decided they’d like to go to Pound Town will create an egg. It’s about as X-rated as telling your Sims to ‘woo-hoo’ (though that is not terribly surprising; they would have had to change the rating if they’d really wanted the other option).

There’s quite a bit to talk about in the Cult of the Lamb sex update (for that is what I will continue to call it). Progression systems have been retooled to promote greater depth and complexity in managing your cult. If you choose to embrace a cult of sin, your followers will gain access to new rituals, buildings and doctrines that mimic various sins — gluttony, vanity, wrath, etc. Follower progression has also been revamped, allowing you to turn your most devoted followers into Disciples.

There are new items as well. Shiny Poop appears to be a swipe at Shiny Pokemon, which will turbocharge any crops you use them with. You can now equip and upgrade a broom to help make light work of your daily chores. A Janitor Station and new Storage structures help expand cult automation, meaning your followers will look after themselves a bit better while you’re on the road.

You can now simply blast your enemies with a shotgun. The new Blunderbuss weapon appeals to me as a Sea of Thieves player, allowing you to empty a huge, close-quarters blast of damage into your foes. It’s a different kind of weapon to what already exists in the game, and I’m excited to see how it changes the flow of combat.

The update will arrive on January 16 and will be free for everyone who already owns the game. If you don’t have it yet (and the latest sales figures suggest a whopping 3.5 million of you do own it), you can pick it up for 40% on your platform of choice from the 16th to the 23rd.

Image: Devolver Digital, Massive Monster