Cult Of The Lamb And Don’t Starve Together Join Forces For Intense New Game Mode And Cosmetics

Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together have united forces to collaborate on a new game mode and creepy (but cute) cosmetics to celebrate the first anniversary of Massive Monster’s indie hit.

The biggest new addition is the introduction of a totally new game type for Cult of the Lamb, Penitence mode – in which the Lamb will need to eat and sleep just like their followers. Penitence mode will also include a unique Webber follower form that “has broken free from mortal constraints and will never die of starvation,” as well. Given managing your flock and ensuring they don’t either die of dysentery or all turn to sedition against the cult is a stressful task on its own, this new mode is bound to make the game even more high-stakes (and highly addictive). Just don’t make like your unhinged followers and eat poop in desperation (or for fun, like my sicko followers did).

New decorations for your cult’s home base (to hide all the graves cropping up when your flock begins to riot and you have to damage control) straight from the world of Don’t Starve Together are also coming to Cult of the Lamb.

The crossover extends to new content for Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve Together as well, with the Cult of the Lamb crown trinket, which can be found in the Oasis. This crown can be given as a tribute to the Antlion, which will provide a reward to players in the form of blueprints to craft speed-boosting Brick Flooring, luxe Gold Flooring, and a Tabernacle base decoration.

Players will also be granted a limited time login bonus of a free item and pet skins based on the Lamb’s adorable-yet-horrific world.

Cult of the Lamb launched on 11 August, 2022, and saw immediate success, with players and critics alike praising the unique art and sound design, worldbuilding, and crossover between colony management sim and roguelike. If you’ve yet to jump into either of these indie darlings, both Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together are on sale across multiple platforms (including Steam) alongside the new content updates – blessed be your Flock as you reach singularity, and don’t starve while you’re at it.