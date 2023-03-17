Destiny, Horizon Actor Lance Reddick Dies At 60

Lance Reddick has passed away. TMZ reports that police found him in his Studio City, Los Angeles home on Thursday. He was 60 years old.

The cause of death remains unclear, though police told TMZ it appears to have been from natural causes. The veteran actor most recently starred in John Wick 4, and was apparently missing from the premiere earlier this week. On Wednesday he posted a selfie video of himself in which he appeared to be at home.

It’s news like this that seems impossible. I just hugged him at the Picard premiere last month. He was just here. We were surrounded by friends talking and laughing what the fuck it really always is the best of us gone too soon https://t.co/XMLJ2v0gb5 — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) March 17, 2023

I can’t take it no more.



rip Lance Reddick https://t.co/Q1IrJGvOO2 — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Prior to co-starring in the hit Hollywood assassin series alongside Keanu Reeves, Reddick became famous for his roles in The Wire and Fringe, and also played characters in several notable video games, including Destiny 2‘s Commander Zavala whom he voiced for nearly a decade.

Reddick was also a pivotal actor in the Horizon Zero Dawn games, where both his voice and likeness were captured for the antagonist Sylens. The character appeared poised to continue being a focal point of the PS5 sci-fi series. Prior to that he made his video game debut as Martin Hatch in Remedy Entertainment’s Quantum Break for the Xbox One.

Reddick was a particularly big presence in Destiny 2, where in addition to voicing the game’s stoic moral compass, he frequently interacted with fans, and recorded videos of himself voicing memes and other community jokes as the beloved in-game character. Straddling the divide between Hollywood and gaming, Reddick was also played Albert Wesker in the Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.

Originally born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1962, his first breakout role was as Cedric Daniels in The Wire. He later appeared in other cult hits like Lost and Oz, and frequently made internet history with comedic bits like “I wish I was LeVar Burton” from The Eric Andre Show. He’s survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his two children.