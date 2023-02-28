Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie Set Spotted In The Wild

There sure are a lot of video game adaptations in the works. And while they likely won’t all be as celebrated as HBO’s The Last of Us or 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, it sure seems like production companies aren’t holding back when it comes to recreating gaming’s iconic locales. The latest sighting of sets-in-progress is for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the media sensation spanning multiple games, books, and comics set in a children’s-themed pizza restaurant where the souls of dead kids possess otherwise-innocent animatronic mascots, has had a movie in the works for some time. It was first brought to light way back in the before-times™ of 2015. At the time Roy Lee (The Ring, The Grudge) was slated to produce the film, with the game’s creator, Scott Cawthon, expected to play a key role in its development. Things got a little mixed up and in 2017 it was revealed that Blumhouse, the production company behind horror hits like Get Out and M3GAN, would take up production responsibilities. After losing a director in 2021, director Emma Tammi (Into the Dark, The Wind) was attached to the project as recently as October 2022. It’s the usual film and TV game of musical chairs, but with live sets being filmed and spotted in the wild, maybe things are finally on the right track.

FNAF movie is really filming in our neighborhood and we are all loosing our minds. pic.twitter.com/dEjNIpmN0i — Ⓐsh @ Twst Book 7 spoilers! (@Kuronuma_Aoba) February 23, 2023

Spotted by Kuronuma_Aoba on Twitter, the facade of a Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria almost looks normal compared to something like the sets of the upcoming Fallout show. That is, until you see Freddy’s familiar face and the fear starts seeping in. “Imagine waking up.” reads one tweet reply, “and now your town has a fucking Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria.”

As noted in the tweet thread, the set only features the front of the pizzeria. Step behind it and the illusion is shattered:

It’s not a building it’s backless. It’s actually on a lot which use to be a hospital and that was destroyed during Katrina. pic.twitter.com/2AKir9wa7B — Ⓐsh @ Twst Book 7 spoilers! (@Kuronuma_Aoba) February 23, 2023

While this unauthorised sneak peek at the FNaF set sure is cool, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t already starting to get exhausted at the prospect of watching all of these high-production-value video game adaptations. I know The Last of Us is a huge hit, Hollywood, but let’s maybe space these out a bit?