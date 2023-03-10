Fornite Gets Car Chases Cyberpunk 2077 Never Had, Jet Set Radio Grinding

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is live, transforming Fortnite’s multiplayer map into a giant cyberpunk block party. The update adds a massive new metropolis, a bunch of new skins, and the ability to grind around skyscrapers during firefights. Plus players can now recreate the car chases they only dreamed of having in Cyberpunk 2077.

Mega City is the main attraction, a point of interest that faithfully conjures the neon nightlife and violence of sci-fi dystopias originally conceived of back in the ‘80s, orientalism and all. The new trailer shows players grinding through its city streets on a labyrinth of steel rails, as well shooting it out in car chases that look incredibly cool, even if they’ll probably be hard to recreate amid the traditional battle royale chaos.

Here’s the trailer:

And here’s the full list of new toys to play with:

Victory Crown Rogue – two-person motorcycle

– two-person motorcycle Nitro Drifter – four-person car with a handbreak

– four-person car with a handbreak Kinetic Blade – katana with a dash attack cooldown

– katana with a dash attack cooldown Havoc Supressed Assault Rifle – Mythic version earned for defeating Highcard boss

– Mythic version earned for defeating Highcard boss Havoc Pump Shotgun – Mythic version earned from keycard vaults Overclocked Pulse Rifle – mythic gun found from a “PIO rifting in”

– Mythic version earned from keycard vaults Overclocked Pulse Rifle – mythic gun found from a “PIO rifting in” Improved Slurp Juice – restores health and shields simultaneously and faster

And the new battle pass skins:

Renzo The Destroyer – “doomfluencer” skull guy skin

– “doomfluencer” skull guy skin Imani – cell-shaded Gen z skin

– cell-shaded Gen z skin Thunder – Lizard wearing a jacket skin

– Lizard wearing a jacket skin Mystica – cool demon skin

– cool demon skin Stray – not-Drift skin

– not-Drift skin Highwire – plucky rabbit-eared punk skin

– plucky rabbit-eared punk skin Mizuki – bad-arse empress skin

– bad-arse empress skin Eren Jaeger – Attack On Titan skin

While Eren Jaeger has already been teased, he won’t be appearing until sometime later in the season, likely as part of a broader Attack On Titan crossover. Mega City will no doubt be perfect for his Omni-directional mobility gear, letting him whip across the map like anime Spider-Man.

In the meantime, players will have plenty of other new challenges and distractions to occupy their time with. The car chase shootouts look particularly cool, at least in the trailer. And as any Cyberpunk 2077 fan knows, it’s something players were hyped for in CD Projekt Red’s open world RPG based pre-release marketing, only to find the finished game didn’t really facilitate them. No shooting out windows. No getting pursued by the cops after a heist.

Players have since made some mods to add a couple of these elements to the game. Will see how Fortnite’s spin on them compares in the season ahead.