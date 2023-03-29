PlayStation Plus Has A Couple Of Hidden Gems For April

The time has come once again for PlayStation enjoyers to fire up their console’s jet engine and check out April’s helping of PlayStation Plus games. Imma keep it a buck with you, I half expected Sony to come out of the gates swinging with a cavalcade of Capcom titles this month, more specifically Resident Evil games given how well-received the Resident Evil 4 remake has been since its release. Alas, while April’s helping of video games is neither filled with big-name games like last month’s nor packed with zombie goodness like I thought it might be, they’ve got moxie and deserve their moment in the limelight.

As is tradition, the impending arrival of this month’s offerings means last month’s are on their way out. This time around, PS Plus members will have until April 3 to add Battlefield 2042, Code Vein, and Minecraft Dungeons to their libraries before Sony closes the gamer vault. Without further ado, here are the games coming to PS Plus on April 4.

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker, by Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, is a post-apocalyptic base-building first-person shooter where you (and a friend) can construct your own fortress with elaborate traps and chokepoints and invade other players’ strongholds. If you missed out on playing Meet Your Maker’s open beta back in February, you’ll be pleased to hear that as a PS Plus member, you’ll get to play Meet Your Maker for free(ish) when it launches on April 4.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PS5 owners will remember that LittleBigPlanet’s plushy platformer spin-off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, held down the fort as one of the five first-party launch titles for Sony’s ninth-generation console. Sackboy: A Big Adventure, developed by Sumo Digital, is a 3D platformer where you race to complete dangerous obstacle courses in single-player and co-op levels. In our review, we said Sackboy: A Big Adventure had “outstanding music” and a “relaxed atmosphere.” On the flip side, we said that its thematic gimmick of crafted worlds wears thin after a while and that the game suffers from a “lack of challenge.” Your mileage may vary.

Tails of Iron

Tails of Iron, created by the UK-based developer Odd Bug Studio, is a hand-drawn 2D action role-playing game. You play as Redgi, a rat royal who must restore balance to his kingdom by ridding it of an invading frog clan called, well, Frog Clan. Y’know, typical rattie stuff. Since its release back in September 2021, Tales of Iron has gotten very positive user reviews on Steam with some calling it a “cute game with [a]surprisingly good story and fun souls-like combat” and others saying “there is a high level of production value here that can justify the full-price if you can’t wait for a sale.”

Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will be available on PS Plus from April 4 to May 1.