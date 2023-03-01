‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Wahoo! The Mario Bros Movie Is Coming Early

3
Published 2 hours ago: March 1, 2023 at 2:24 pm -
Filed to:mario
mario moviesuper mario bros movie
Wahoo! The Mario Bros Movie Is Coming Early
Image: Illumination

Have you been screaming, crying, throwing up, maybe even pissing your pants a little in the wake of the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie? Well, it’s time to clean yourself up and change out of those wet, wet jorts as Universal Pictures has brought the release date ahead by two days!

Universal Pictures announced today that The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on April 5th in “the US and in more than 60 markets around the world”.

We got in touch with Universal Pictures to see if Australia is included in those 60 countries and are yet to get a response. However, our buds over at Press Start have mentioned that Australia is included in that pack, meaning we’ll be getting it on either April 5th or April 4th (time zones may vary).

This definitely isn’t the first time that The Super Mario Bros Movie has had its release date changed. Originally, The Super Mario Bros Movie was set to release last year before being pushed to March 2023. Then, the date was pushed again to April 7th. However, this is the first time they’ve brought the date ahead.

In other Super Mario Bros Movie news, Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct showcasing the final trailer for the film on March 10th (Mario Day). The local times for the Nintendo Direct are as follows:

  • NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT – 9:00 a.m. AEDT
  • SA – 8:30 a.m. ACDT
  • QLD – 8:00 a.m. AEST
  • NT – 7:30 a.m. ACST
  • WA – 6:00 a.m. AWST
  • NZ – 11:00 a.m. NZDT

The final Super Mario Bros. Nintendo Direct trailer will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • New movies release on Thursdays, which means we likely aren’t getting it until the 6th, or maybe the evening of the 5th if we’re lucky.

  • Turns out Good Friday when malls are closed is a bad day to open a movie. Well done marketing. Well done.

