What Are You Playing This Weekend? That’s Right, You. Don’t Look Around

Hello shaggers and welcome to yet another Friday. Aren’t you excited to be done with the week? Aren’t you tired? Don’t you just want to lie down?

Well, you can lie down. And in that moment of lying down, you can probably also play a video game! Here’s where we look on to the next two days and think about what we want to put on our gamer plates.

As you can probably tell, I’m not David. If I were David, I think it would be fairly obvious. At this current moment in time, David is on annual leave and is potentially going to be watching the F1 racing cars. I don’t really know much about it, as I still can’t drive (too silly).

So now the website is in my hands, and I’m all alone. I’m very cold, and I’m scared. I don’t know what to do, and I can’t read or write. Every day, I break all of the bones in my body and have to let them reheal in fucked up ways. Not sure where I was going with this, but David’s not here anymore and he’ll be back later.

While I prepare for the David-less week ahead, I think I’ll be spending this weekend with a few different games. Firstly, I think I’d like to really give that new Metroidvania a go, 9 Years of Shadows. We had a chat about it in last week’s episode of the Kotaku Australia Podcast and it came out earlier this week, so I’m keen to jump into it. It looks beautiful.

As well as that, I actually recently started playing the first God of War. Not the original, the 2018 one. After my foray into Papa And Boy Simulator 2 late last year, I told myself that I was going to play the one before it because I loved Ragnarok so much. I’m still in the wee hours of it, but I’m really liking it so far.

I have asked David if he’s going to be playing anything this weekend, but he is yet to respond. I like to believe that he is “on island time” and “can’t get to the phone right now” because he is “sipping a cocktail from a coconut on the beach”, but realistically he is still in Melbourne.

But now it’s your turn. What are you playing this weekend? Are you trying something new? Going back to something old? Sinking even more hours into a game that has seen thousands from you? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks again for hanging out with us this week, and I apologise in advance if next week is a bit of a rabid trainwreck. We should be getting some Special Guests to come on and provide the Gamer News you guys love so much, so hopefully, that makes it all a little less painful.

Have a good weekend, be good to yourself, and I’ll see ya next Monday. Peace and love!