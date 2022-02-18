What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Welcome to Friday, The Good Day, my friends.

I think for quite a few people, the answer to “What are you playing this weekend?” might genuinely be “Cyberpunk 2077, finally.” From the moment word got out that v1.5 was imminent, Cyberpunk is all anyone has wanted to read about on Kotaku this week. That’s great. I’m glad the game is having another moment, and the v1.5 patch looks like it gets the game to a (comparably) good place. Is it perfect? Still no. Is it likely as good as the game is ever going to get? Probably, yes. I blew the dust off my Series X review copy the night the patch dropped and was impressed with the cleanup job. The raytracing is great, but I wish it included reflections and not just shadows. For now, though, I’ll take it.

Also very jealous of Junglist this weekend. If you haven’t been reading Jeremy’s excellent Elden Ring previews, please pop over and have a look. With his review code in hand, I know what he’s playing this weekend. Keep an eye out for that review next week.

For me, I’m diving into the latest Sea of Thieves: Shrouded Islands update with friends tonight. It’s been years since the Flameheart story progressed and now we take our first steps into what Rare hopes will be the future of the game. Can’t wait to see what the team has been working on. Exploring a shattered, shrouded Golden Sands Outpost last weekend genuinely affected me. It’s been one of my favourite outposts since launch, and to see it broken and abandoned gave me the shivers.

I’m also going to be putting a little time into a preview build of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. I love the ARPG side of the Borderlands experience, even if the characters and their attempts at “humour” drive me mad. I also love Dungeons & Dragons. What’s not to like? That preview will go up on March 1, I’ll let you know how I get on.

Ruby will be putting her keyboard down and picking up a camera as she dives into Pupperazzi on the Xbox Game Pass. She hopes to get plenty of candid shots of dogs being silly, sniffing butts and doing dog crimes. Here’s hoping she snaps them all.

How about you, though? Happy Horizon: Forbidden West Day to those who celebrate. I really liked what the game is doing, you can check out that review over here. Happy Total War: Warhammer III day to those who observe, as well. Hail Slaanesh, etc. Praise be to Papa Nurgle. Since Total Warhammer 3 is going up on Game Pass today, I’m curious to know if you’ll be picking it up there or if you’ll still shell out for the Steam version to make grabbing DLC easier? Let me know.

Thanks for hanging out with us for another week! Enjoy your weekend, whatever you get up to, and we’ll see you Monday.