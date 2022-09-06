Cyberpunk 2077 Will Unveil V1.6 Tonight, Still No New Game+

CD Projekt Red is set to host a new episode of its Night City Wire broadcast, centred on the upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners series on Netflix. Also featured in the broadcast: a walkthrough of what players can expect to see in Cyberpunk 2077‘s long-awaited v1.6 patch.

While details of what is in the next Cyberpunk patch so far are quite scarce, we do know one thing for sure: the much-desired New Game+ difficulty mode will not be part of it. Confirmation came via CDPR’s senior community manager in response to a since-deleted fan question on Twitter.

We have plans to show you quite a few cool things but NG+ is not one of them. — Amelia “Lilayah” (@Lilayaah) September 5, 2022

This statement has spread quickly through the community, with many fans expressing disappointment that the mode is still a no-show. Others fret that CDPR may never get around to adding New Game+ to Cyberpunk before it is forced to move on to other projects.

In reality, I don’t know that New Game+’s absence comes as a huge surprise. CDPR has spent the last two years just getting Cyberpunk 2077 as close to the state it should have launched in as possible. Even after v1.5, there are still fixes and optimisations to be made and, I imagine, those still have to take priority. For those who are keen on new content, CDPR has added new features to the game in past patches, and it’s worth remembering we still don’t know what’s coming in 1.6.

Could it finally be time to talk about the game’s big expansion pack? We’ll find out tonight. If you’d like to catch the next Night City Wire, you can do so via CDPR’s official Twitch. The broadcast will begin on Wednesday, September 7 at 1 AM AEST.

As for Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the show actually looks cool as hell. Here’s the latest (very NSFW) trailer, if you’ve somehow missed it. Please be aware that there is a strobing effect in the trailer that you may wish to avoid if you live with photosensitivity issues.