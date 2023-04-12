A Bunch Of PlayStation And Xbox Games Just Got Steep Discounts

Both PlayStation and Xbox are running big spring sales right now. From Lego Star Wars to The Last of Us Part 1, it’s the perfect time to dip into some of 2023’s biggest blockbusters so far, or catch up on last year’s releases.

PlayStation’s sale on PS4 and PS5 games includes discounts on some excellent first-party exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($AU47.95, down from $94.95) and Horizon Forbidden West ($AU77.46, down from $124.95), which has its new paid expansion Burning Shores coming later this month. I already mentioned The Last of Us Part 1 ($AU93.71, down from $124.95), but the PS5 remaster is a great opportunity to revisit the source material following HBO’s adaptation (and it just recently got updated with some new content).

On the Xbox side, the spring sale offers savings on platform tent poles like Forza Horizon 5 ($AU49.97, down from $99.95), Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($AU19.95, down from $49.95), and Sea of Thieves ($AU24.97, down from $49.95). 2023 GOTY Pentiment is $AU20.06, down from $29.95. Of course, you could also subscribe to Game Pass and access them all for a single monthly fee, but sometimes it’s nice to own. Destiny 2: Lightfall also only dropped a little over a month ago and the cyberpunk expansion is already just $AU50.21, down from $74.95, a decent price to join the cosmic grind.

Both platforms are also running sales on major third-party games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently 25 per cent off ($AU71.46, down from $109.95) for the cross-gen bundle (PS5 XSX), and the Dead Space remake is $87.96, down from $109.95 (PS5, XSX). Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the XCOM-like relationship sim that went a bit under the radar last year, is also a steal at $AU54.97, down from $109.95 (PS5, XSX). More people need to play it.

Here are some other notable discounts (some of which are on both stores, some of which are just on the PlayStation Store: