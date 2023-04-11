‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Ark Survival Ascended Bundle Replaced With Something Still Kinda Weird

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 40 mins ago: April 11, 2023 at 3:42 pm -
Filed to:ark
ark 2ark survival ascendedark survival evolvedPcPlayStationplaystation 5ps5Xboxxbox series sxbox series xxsx
Ark Survival Ascended Bundle Replaced With Something Still Kinda Weird
Image: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard has partially walked back on their announcement regarding Ark: Survival Evolved, Ark: Survival Ascended, and Ark 2. Get comfy. It’s a doozy of a situation.

For those unaware, last week saw a community post from the developers behind the dinosaur survival game announcing Ark: Survival Ascended, a next-gen upgrade of the original title built using Unreal Engine 5. Would you care to download it as an add-on for your existing copy of the game? Think again, bozo!

The goofy and silly part is that the developer had the genius plan to only make the upgraded version available in two ways:

  • For Xbox Series X|S and PC players, one would have to buy the Ark Respawned Bundle for $75, which comes with a copy of Ark: Survival Ascended and Ark 2, the unreleased sequel to the first game that is yet to have any gameplay footage shown to the public.
  • For PlayStation 5 players, one can buy Ark: Survival Ascended for $60.

On top of that, the Explorer’s Pass and Genesis Pass featuring already-existing DLC would be $30 each and unavailable at launch. And on top of that, Official Servers for the original game would be shut down completely, meaning people would have no choice but to buy the new version if they want to continue playing officially online. Wahoo! How about it?

The general response was pretty much the same all around. Fans were understandably confused, with some thinking that the post was an April Fool’s joke of some sort. Some even suggested making the DLC part of the next-gen bundle, and guess what? That’s exactly what they’ve now done!

In a new post, Studio Wildcard hit us with a literal “our bad!” and walked the original bundle back. The team acknowledging complaints that players “wouldn’t be able to judge ARK 2 as no gameplay or content would be available yet,” and has scrapped the Ark Respawned Bundle.

Instead, Ark: Survival Ascended will now be released as “a standalone package release on every platform (PC Windows/Steam, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5) at $59.99”. At that price point of $89.95 AUD, all the Explorer’s Pass and Genesis Pass DLC and a little bit more will be included as well, with some of them still unavailable at launch. Like a Season Pass kind of thing.

As for Ark: Survival Evolved, that bad boy’s Official Network is still getting sunsetted on August 31st.  This comes from the team ultimately deciding that development resources and time would be better utilised with the newer version rather than the older version. They do note, however, that the original will still be available to play online, just not through official means.

So is it better or worse than the original plan? Honestly, a bit of both. Better in the sense that they’re not forcing people to pay extra for DLC that they’ve potentially already bought before and isn’t out yet, and better in the sense that they’re not requiring people to put their money towards a game that they haven’t even seen gameplay for yet.

On the other hand, the decision to charge full price for what they’re calling a next-gen upgrade in a climate where Cyberpunk 2077 got that kind of thing for free is still a little weird to me. Sure, the developers have said that Ark: Survival Ascended is an ‘evergreen classic ARK experience’ that uses new technological advancements. However, it feels… Icky.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • // Better in the sense that they’re not forcing people to pay extra for DLC that they’ve potentially already bought before and isn’t out yet //

    Except, you know… That is exactly what this does, more so than before.

    Arguable its actually worse now. Especially if you consider it means you’d also have to buy ARK 2 separately, which is absolutely going to be full price on its own.

    Gotta give Wildcard credit though, just when I think they can’t possibly top their own bullshit, they still find a way. Because all they’ve done here is rearrange the pieces to make it to APPEAR better and people are eating it up.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.