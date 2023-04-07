‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Big Breath Of The Wild YouTuber Hit By Nintendo After Multiplayer Mod

1

Ethan Gach

Published 4 hours ago: April 8, 2023 at 1:58 am -
Filed to:action adventuregames
ericfourswordsadventureshandheldgameconsoleslinkmorinoopenworldvideogamessingle playervideogamesthelegendofzeldavideogamecharactersvideogamesvideogamesdevelopedinjapanvideogamingyoutubezelda
Big Breath Of The Wild YouTuber Hit By Nintendo After Multiplayer Mod
Image: Nintendo

YouTuber and speedrunner Eric “PointCrow” Morino released a brand new multiplayer mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on April 4. It basically transforms the hit 2017 Switch game into a modern open-world version of the beloved co-op Zelda spin-off Four Swords Adventures. A couple of days later, Morino says Nintendo hit him with copyright infringement claims that led some of his biggest YouTube videos to be demonetised.

“Incredibly disappointed that Nintendo of America has decided to block my videos on Breath of the Wild,” he tweeted on April 6. “It’s the love for the community and the innovation that we bring to it that has kept it alive & brought new people to love the Zelda series. I hope you reverse your decision soon.” Morino also shared a screencap of several of his YouTube videos, including ones featuring gameplay footage from the multiplayer mod, showing they’d been flagged for copyright issues.

Nintendo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publishers maintain they have full ownership and control over any footage produced from their games, but they rarely seek to penalise YouTubers and other content creators for sharing it online and potentially profiting off of it. In fact most companies go out of their way to promote the sharing of footage and screenshots from their games to help spread awareness, increase sales, and cultivate a community of passionate fans.

When it comes to social media content around fan projects and mods, however, Nintendo is one company that’s often aggressively pushed back. Late last year, the Switch manufacturer went after a YouTube documentary about an abandoned pitch for a Zelda tactics spin-off, seeking to get it removed from Google’s platform. The creators eventually managed to appeal the decision and get it reversed.

In response to Morino’s post, several other big content creators chimed in. “Not good for them considering they’re releasing a new game soon and many content creators will popularise it even more and may choose not to create videos around it,” wrote Kittyplays. “Nintendo detected fans having fun and they can’t have that,” wrote LostPause. “This is sad given how much love and effort you given them and botw.”

Breath of the Wild is the fourth best-selling game on Switch, and has remained relevant years after its release in part due to the discoveries, tricks, and new stunts pulled off by people like Morino. Outside of the recent multiplayer mod, he’s drawn millions of additional eyeballs to the game with weird runs like Link growing bigger every time the A button is pressed, or trying to beat the game while both the hardest randomizer mode and the very difficult, map-changing Relics of the Past mod are active.

Morino didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but tweeted that he’s currently appealing the decision with YouTube. “As of now, [the videos are still visible for you to watch — however, they are not monetized,” he wrote. “Hopefully Nintendo releases these claims, as I significantly transform their work and my videos are under fair use.”

             

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Someone needs to tell him ‘transformative’ isn’t slapping a mod on something and going, “lol fair use!” Even other developers/publishers in the past have brought the hammer down on people over modifications of their games that they didn’t see eye to eye with.

    It’s been clear for years that devs/publishers very much allow people to make money posting content from their games, the understanding being that they stand to benefit more from having as many eyes as possible on their products. But if they don’t much care about how it makes them look, and looking like a jackass has never seemed to bother Nintendo, then they’re usually well within their right to claim content like this.

    Honestly, the part of Youtube, Twitch, etc, where people have built channels almost exclusively off playing what are very clearly cracked/hacked Nintendo games/consoles, they should probably count themselves lucky Nintendo haven’t bothered to go full scorched earth on the lot of them already.

    I sure as shit wouldn’t be throwing stones at Nintendo of all companies from that sort of position, because this simply is not in the same league as a documentary or the likes.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.