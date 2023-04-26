Gotham Knights Six Months Later: Better, But Still Mid

Gotham Knights was supposed to signal a new era for Rocksteady’s Arkham series. Developed by Batman: Arkham Origins studio WB Games Montréal, the superhero action-RPG shared a lot of the same DNA with the memorable Arkham games of yesteryear while adding its own flavour to the iconic formula. It was even moving away from Batman himself, offering players a chance to play as one of four different iconic characters in Batman’s superhero social circle: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Unfortunately, a raft of bugs and glitches, an unnecessary loot grind, and repetitive gameplay loops made the Batless game feel pretty hollow. For many, Gotham Knights was a letdown.

Six months later, the game has undergone some internal reconstruction with a host of patches and updates targeting a variety of issues. While I wouldn’t call it great now, Gotham Knights is certainly more playable than it was at launch. So, let’s take a look at the last six months to see just how much it has changed.

Gotham Knights launch reactions, reviews, and more

Despite this lacklustre critical reception, Gotham Knights still sold relatively well around the world, becoming the second highest-selling physical game release in the UK and the thirteenth best-selling retail game in Japan.

Players quickly discovered the performance discrepancies across platforms after Gotham Knights’ launch. Most notably, the PC specs required to run the game decently mandated an expensive-arse graphics card, one that costs nearly as much as the PlayStation 5 itself.

Meanwhile, it was locked to 30fps without a dedicated performance mode on consoles. And this was despite WB Games Montréal scrapping the game’s last-gen versions.

While floaty and lacking the heft of the Arkham games before it, Gotham Knights has fluid combat that makes punching-up goons feel satisfying and look flashy — if a bit repetitive in the long run. The community, however, remains split on the game’s combat: Some feel it’s fun while others think it’s unintuitive.

Despite there being four playable characters, Barbara Gordon felt like the spectacle fighters’s primary protagonist both mechanically and narratively as she’s the most fleshed out, with a direct connection to the Bat’s accomplices. She’s also got an endgame suit that looks just like Batsie’s.

Not long after launch, though, WB Games Montréal pushed out a PC patch that accidentally cracked the game’s anti-piracy protections wide open, allowing for savvy internet users to pirate the game. This was quickly resolved, but not before pirate got it for free.

Plus, Gotham Knights was plagued by copious bugs. From characters slipping into un-enterable buildings to enemies becoming invincible and invisible during fights, there were plenty of laughs to be had as Gotham City buckled under its weight. Some folks had a rough time.

Gotham Knights discounts and DLC

February 19 marked Batsie’s birthday. To celebrate the occasion, publisher WB Games dropped Gotham Knight’s price by 55 per cent. Talk about savings.

Since launch, Gotham Knights received a plethora of patches to address its many issues, including frame rate stability and game crashes. The most recent one in March addressed several major problems leading some sites such as Eurogamer to re-review the game to see how well it performed.

And that’s where we’re at six months later with the superhero brawler. A handful of patches have, as Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry discovered in March, made Gotham Knights a “perfectly decent experience,” one you could enjoy without the baggage it carried at launch. This is great, especially if you’re looking for a Batman-like game to fill the void until Rocksteady Studio’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which has been delayed to February 2024. WB Games Montréal isn’t working on anything else that we know of at the moment, so it’s plausible some DLC could come down the pipe, especially since dataminers uncovered the possibility of the game getting Two-Face content. Considering its lukewarm reception, though, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

I booted Gotham Knights up recently to see how much it has changed and, yeah, it’s fine. I didn’t experience too many issues during my initial playthrough of the game, but with all of the patches and updates, it runs much smoother now, particularly during big fights in small areas. It’s still not a must-play, especially with all of the games on the horizon. However, it does make for a fun, mindless romp through the dark streets of Gotham City. And that, at the very least, is all I could’ve asked for from Gotham Knights. It’s better, but still mid.