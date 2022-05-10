Gotham Knights Devs Drop New 13-Minute Gameplay Video, Scrap Last-Gen Versions

Developer WB Games Montreal dropped a new Gotham Knights video showing gameplay for Nightwing and Red Hood, two of the four playable characters. It’s somewhat in-depth, highlighting both heroes’ combat skills, the game’s various modes of travel, and some unlockable gear. The studio also gave an update on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the action-RPG, revealing that they have been cancelled for quality reasons.

Kotaku reached out to WB Games Montreal for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

The 13-minute video begins midway through the story, following Nightwing as he patrols Gotham City. It’s dark out, as usual, and he can be seen soaring through the air with his jet-fuelled glider, the Flying Trapeze, an unlockable gadget the hero uses to get around the city. Nightwing hops off the Flying Trapeze to beat up some rooftop goons in combat that looks very reminiscent of the Arkham games. Nightwing interrupts a crime via a “mini-game mode with rules and optional objectives,” according to WB Games. He isn’t alone. Outta nowhere, the resurrected Red Hood jumps in to assist.

Red Hood, who’s been revived by an assassin cult, has gained new Soul Energy abilities. WB Games showed off the Mystical Leap, a springboard Red Hood can deploy midair to propel himself upward. The studio didn’t detail what this Soul Energy entails very much, but heroes can build up a momentum bar by chaining together successful attacks and dodges. Maybe the Soul Energy bar is similar.

There’s a separation between Nightwing and Red Hood, indicating that all four characters may play differently. Nightwing is acrobatic, ping-ponging between enemies on the battlefield. On the other hand, Red Hood is a slower fighter who specialises in long-ranged combat. While each character is distinct, certain gadgets are shareable between them, like the Batcycle, a three-wheeled motorcycle the heroes can use on the city streets. It’ll be interesting to see multiple Batcycles zooming down Gotham in co-op.

Of course, co-op will exclude any players on the PS4 and Xbox One. According to Polygon, the studio said it wanted to “provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.” So, the last-gen versions are done.

Gotham Knights has experienced some development issues aside from its previous generation issues. The game was pushed to this year from its original 2021 date. The studio has since confirmed the action-RPG will land on October 25, now only for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.