Online Ceramics’ Line Of Official Silent Hill 2 Threads Has Fans Divided

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2023 at 11:23 am -
Image: Online Ceramics, Konami, Kotaku Australia

Popular internet clothing outlet Online Ceramics has dropped a range of official Silent Hill merch. The range, which includes shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts, caps and even mousepads, is very much in the Online Ceramics style — big bold images with lots of text, evoking the feel of something so dorky, cluttered and “graphic design is my passion” that it wraps all the way around to being cool again. I personally feel they communicate the psychosis of the Silent Hill rollercoaster perfectly.

Let’s take a look at some examples, shall we?

Here’s the basic black Silent Hill 2 logo tee, replete with Maria’s immortal line, “All you care about is that dead wife of yours…” across the back. This is probably the most understated of the designs on offer. You can also get this one in a fleece hoodie.

silent hill online ceramics
Image: Online Ceramics, Konami

Next up is the Heaven’s Night Gentlemen’s Club shirt, based on the strip club that appears in Silent Hill 2 and 3. Another immortal Maria quote adorns the back — “I don’t look like a ghost, do I?”

silent hill online ceramics
Image: Online Ceramics, Konami

You can also get this quote in a very cute white hoodie with pink accents.

silent hill online ceramics
Image: Online Ceramics, Konami

From there, things descend quickly into madness with shirts that celebrate James and Maria as characters, and how deranged their whole … thing … is.

Image: Online Ceramics, Konami, Kotaku Australia

These are clothes that are all clearly aimed at a younger audience than the 30- and 40-somethings that read this website every day. That much should be obvious. The best part of this, at least for me, has been watching the reactions to the range roll in on Twitter from Silent Hill fans that clearly haven’t encountered Online Ceramics’ clothes before.

Some even took issue with the brand’s deliberately simple website.

Anyway, if you want to check out the full range, you can do so here.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

