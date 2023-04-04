Overwatch 2 Officially Reveals Lifeweaver As Its New Support Hero

Overwatch 2 just released a new trailer for its new hero Lifeweaver this morning, and the internet has already fallen in love with his unique and dazzling design.

Lifeweaver is the 37th hero to be released in the Overwatch series, the ninth in the support class and the second support released since the launch of Overwatch 2. Players can unlock Liveweaver when the fourth season drops by grinding out the game’s battle pass.

For fans of Overwatch’s lore, Lifeweaver is an interesting left turn, as he expands on the game’s world-building instead of the Omnic war, which the PvE storyline will eventually tackle. I get the vibe that Lifeweaver is meant to give more stakes to the impact the Omnic and Talon wars have on the wider world, similar to Bastion’s first Overwatch trailer.

We’re not sure yet how Lifeweaver got his codename, however, his real name is Niran Pruksa Manee, which is Thai for “Jewel of the forest” and will be voiced by local Thai actor Phuwin Tangsakyuen.

Raised by a wealthy family in Thailand, Lifeweaver grew up in a background of comfort and stability. As a child, he would attend botanic festivals and gardens, immersing himself in his passion for the environment. Growing up, he proved he was also an incredible savant, acing his way through school at a young age, which led him to earn a spot at Vishkar’s Architect Academy.

During this time, Lifeweaver would become roommates with Symettra and foster a close platonic connection. However, he did not get along with the academy’s values and only had contempt for them and their capitalistic motives.

As a student at Architect Academy, Lifeweaver created “biolight”, a combination between Symettra’s light-bending technology and plants. Vishkar of course saw this as a means to make money, which Lifeweaver was incredibly opposed to as he believed this technology was for the world to be used without capitalistic gain. This conflict reached a boiling point, and Lifeweaver was outlawed.

But the kit’s what you’re here for and here are the details:

Primary Fire – Healing Blossom: Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally.

Secondary Fire – Thorn Volley: Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles.

Petal Platform: Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, enemy or ally.

Rejuvenating Dash: Dash towards your travelling direction and lightly heal yourself.

Life Grip: Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel.

Passive – Parting Gift: On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to pick it up.

This gift heals allies for 250 and enemies for 75 health.

Ultimate – Tree of Life: Place a tree that instantly heals allies upon sprouting and continues healing periodically as it lives. This tree can also be used as a cover.

Not only is the character design for Lifeweaver incredibly unique, but his kit is unlike anything we’ve had in the game so far. It does seem a bit overwhelming at first, but I’m sure after a few games it won’t be too hard to get a feel for how he’s meant to work.

Lifeweaver is also meant to act as a direct support hero similar to Mercy, as he has to be played entirely around supporting his team.

Alec Dawson, lead hero designer at Blizzard said that they aimed to create another support hero that didn’t rely on aim skill, and instead would reward players for great positioning and game sense.

For a lot of reasons, I think Lifeweaver will fill a niche for players that want to play a character like Mercy, but with a lot more skill expression and tools to help their team.

Dawson further said in our interview with the design team that Lifeweaver should synergise well with teams that are really aggressive and fast such as Genji or Tracer as Lifeweaver has tons of ways to enable flanks and rescue their team if they overextend.

However, the character also has plenty of grief potential as you can jump off a ledge and take a teammate with you, or put the petal platform on your team’s Orisa and Rein when they’re ulting to negate their impact.

Dawson has said the team is aware of this and will be monitoring how players utilise these skills and will be issuing penalties to players who abuse his kit to grief his teammates.

While Lifeweaver will have plenty of interactions with Symmetra, Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, the lead narrative designer for Overwatch, confirmed that Lifeweaver will have plenty of notable interactions with Baptiste and Lucio which demonstrate the character’s warmth and humour. He’ll also have plenty of civil disagreements with Moira over her unethical approach to science.

It’ll really be interesting to see how Lifeweaver impacts the meta and pick diversity in the Overwatch League, as it’s slowly been improving with the recent season.

Regardless, it’s gonna be interesting seeing Lifeweaver picked in high-level play. I can totally imagine pros pulling off some jaw-dropping plays with Lifeweaver’s platform and pull abilities. Or just absolutely breaking the game with his tree as well.

If you want to learn more about Lifeweaver’s backstory and see more of his kit in action, click here.