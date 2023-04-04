Pokémon Stadium Is Hitting The NSO Library Next Week

Nintendo has finally given us a release date for Pokémon Stadium on the N64 library… and it’s next week, baby!

The big red company dropped a nostalgia-filled video today featuring the Nintendo 64 classic in all its glory, alongside a release date of April 12th. If you’d like to have that little Pokémon–loving itch in your brain scratched, give it a watch.

So, that video comes directly from the Nintendo Australia YouTube channel and gives us a release date of April 12th. Judging by that, I think it’s a universal release date. That should mean that we’ll be getting Pokémon Stadium a day earlier than everybody else, which is great news if you need something to brag about.

This comes after the big announcement in September of last year, where Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2 got announced for the Nintendo Switch Online N64 Library. As of writing, there’s no set date for the sequel, which is known as Pokémon Stadium Gold & Silver in Japan.

I know that information because I went on a wild YouTube goose chase after seeing the Japanese trailer had Pokémon Stadium 2, and I was under the impression that Nintendo just decided to only announce the release date for the second game in the Japanese trailer. However, I was wrong! Japan’s first game was never released outside of Japan, and then their second game is our first game, and our second game is their THIRD game. Talk about freakin’ confusing!

Pokémon Stadium was released for the Nintendo 64 in the wild and wacky year of 2000, and saw fans able to take the OG 151 creatures onto a 3D battleground for the first time. In the Switch version, players will be able to play with others online in both Pokémon battles and the iconic library of mini-games. However, don’t even THINK about transferring your old Pokémon into this game. You can’t do that.

Personally, I can’t wait to play the Lickitung sushi mini-game. That one was my all-time favourite. Do you have a favourite Pokémon Stadium mini-game?