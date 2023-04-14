The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 10 – Atreus, Monkey Boy And Tax Payer

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s our tenth episode! Can you believe they let us make TEN of these? We certainly can’t.

This week on the show:

David is BACK!

Ruby is ALSO HERE (and furious)!

Ruby immediately abandons David for several minutes! He panics and talks about Apple Arcade!

Ruby’s been playing God of War 2018! (Please clap, she doesn’t play many AAA games)

David has been mostly playing mobile games because he’s been on holiday, and tells us about Castle Crumble and his long-time obsession with Mini Motorways.

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends, Tin Hearts, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Coffee Talk 2, Horizon: Forbidden West – Burning Shores, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, and devote several minutes to HAELE 3D Feet Poser Lite, whether you want to hear about that or not.

The video version of this week's show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

