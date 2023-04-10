‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
This Week In Games Australia: Mysteries, Monsters, And Mega Man

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: April 11, 2023 at 9:42 am
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your local look at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. It’s my first day back on site after a week of shore leave, and so this week’s edition of TWIG will be a truncated one because I just have that much to get through this morning. A short and sweet TWIG for a short and sweet week! Let’s put it that way. Honestly, I apologise for this — we will return to a full-size TWIG next week once I have cleared my editorial plate.

Ruby chatted about a few of the games you’ll see below in last week’s episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast! My thanks to Ruby for filling in for me while I was off, and a sincere thank you to your, my, our video game boyfriends Joel Duscher and Jackson Baly from the Thumb Cramps Podcast for jumping in with her. You can watch that episode in full below (or find it on your podcast application of choice should you prefer the audio version). And listen to Thumb Cramps! They’re great and very funny!

Without further ado, it’s on to this week’s games!

April 10th

Miniland Adventure (PC)

 

April 11th

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow (PC)

 

Moonleap (PC)

 

Pokémon Stadium (NS)

 

April 12th

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

 

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox)

 

Wildfrost (PC, Switch)

 

Tron: Identity (PC, Switch)

 

Murderous Muses (PC, PlayStation)

 

 

April 14th

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 & 2 (PC, Switch)

 

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (Switch)

 

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC (PC)

 

Process of Elimination (Switch)

Fabledom (PC)

 

Hunt the Night (PC)

 

A Knight in the Attic (PC VR)

 

April 15th

Cult of the Lamb (PS5, XSX, NS) *Retail*

 

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

