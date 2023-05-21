This Week In Games Australia: Gollum Comes To Take Your Precious

Happy Monday, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, a few games are taking our fancy: curiosities like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Miasma Chronicles and pleasant surprises like Cassette Beasts and Hello Goodboy. There’s plenty to play and not much time to talk about it! My apologies, this is going to be one of those weeks where I throw the trailers into the yarn and bolt (I don’t know if you’ve heard but your, my, our beloved local nutbar Ruby is departing Kotaku Australia for pastures new, and I’m flat out finding her replacement. TWIG will return in full next week, promise!)

Don’t forget; if you’d like a cheeky preview of this list each and every week, you can catch The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays. We discuss our favourite games coming out in the next week and dive into the games that have been capturing our imaginations recently. It’s a good time! You can find us on YouTube or your podcast app of choice.

Without further ado, here’s you’ll be playing this week.

May 23

Ghostopia Season One (NS)

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You (NS, PC)

Inkbound (PC)

The Knight Witch (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO) *Retail*

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (NS)

May 24

After Us (PC)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC, NS)

Miasma Chronicles (PC)

Planet of Lana (XSX, PC, XBO)

Warhammer 40K Boltgun (PC)

May 25

Bat Boy (PC)

Fake Signals (PC)

Sunshine Shuffle (PC)

May 26

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Cassette Beasts (XSX, NS, XBO)

Dynopunk (PC)

Hello Goodboy (PC)

Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 (PC)

The Baby In Yellow (PC)

Summer Trip Cruise (PC)

The Shape of Things (PC)