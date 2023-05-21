‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: Gollum Comes To Take Your Precious

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 min ago: May 22, 2023 at 7:35 am -
Filed to:cassette beasts
gollummiasma chroniclesNintendonintendo switchPcPlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5ps4ps5steamswitchthe lord of the ringsthe lord of the rings gollumthis week in games australiawindowswindows pcXboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxsx
This Week In Games Australia: Gollum Comes To Take Your Precious
Image: 505 Games, Nacon, Kotaku Australia

Happy Monday, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, a few games are taking our fancy: curiosities like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Miasma Chronicles and pleasant surprises like Cassette Beasts and Hello Goodboy. There’s plenty to play and not much time to talk about it! My apologies, this is going to be one of those weeks where I throw the trailers into the yarn and bolt (I don’t know if you’ve heard but your, my, our beloved local nutbar Ruby is departing Kotaku Australia for pastures new, and I’m flat out finding her replacement. TWIG will return in full next week, promise!)

Don’t forget; if you’d like a cheeky preview of this list each and every week, you can catch The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays. We discuss our favourite games coming out in the next week and dive into the games that have been capturing our imaginations recently. It’s a good time! You can find us on YouTube or your podcast app of choice.

Without further ado, here’s you’ll be playing this week.

 

May 23

Ghostopia Season One (NS)

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You (NS, PC)

Inkbound (PC)

 

The Knight Witch (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO) *Retail*

 

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (NS)

 

May 24

After Us (PC)

 

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC, NS)

 

Miasma Chronicles (PC)

 

Planet of Lana (XSX, PC, XBO)

 

Warhammer 40K Boltgun (PC)

 

 

May 25

Bat Boy (PC)

 

Fake Signals (PC)

 

Sunshine Shuffle (PC)

 

May 26

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

 

Cassette Beasts (XSX, NS, XBO)

 

Dynopunk (PC)

 

Hello Goodboy (PC)

 

Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 (PC)

 

The Baby In Yellow (PC)

 

Summer Trip Cruise (PC)

 

The Shape of Things (PC)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.