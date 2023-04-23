This Week In Games Australia: My Ally Is The Force, And A Powerful Ally It Is

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your local look ahead at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. This week: Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally arrives, along with a raft of incredible indie gear. From Re:Fresh to Roots of Pacha, Bramble: The Mountain King to Mailtime, there’s an indie for everyone this week.

If you’d like a preview of this column, make sure to check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast each and every week! Last week, I was joined by the incredible Stephanie August (who you may also know as Galaxy) who agreed to jump in while Ruby was on leave. We chatted about Star Wars, Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends and find out about Galaxy’s extremely cool degree! A huge thanks to Galaxy for guesting on the show. You can find The Kotaku Australia Podcast wherever fine podcasts are uploaded.

Here’s what’s coming out this week.

April 25

Afterimage (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

PUNCHERMAN!: First Day (PC)

Re:Fresh (PC)

Smile for Me (XSX, NS, XBO)

April 26

Roots of Pacha (PC)

Strayed Lights (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Trinity Trigger (PC, NS, PS5, PS4)

April 27

Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Desta: The Memories Between (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Dungeon Drafters (PC)

April 28

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX)

Mail Time (PC)

Minabo – A walk through life (NS)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, XSX, PC)

Unwording (PC)