What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, it’s the bloody weekend. It is time, once again, to plan our time off.

It’s been a bit of a week for new releases so I think I can guess what a few of you will be playing. I’ll be sticking with Dead Island 2 for at least a little longer while I get it out of my system. If you saw Ashley’s review from earlier in the week, I think it paints a pretty fair picture — it’s mindless in a way that’s fairly pleasurable. Go in with your expectations set at a solid Middle, and you’ll probably have a good time! The crafting is fun, and the zombie disassembly on offer is detailed and pretty chunky. File this one under the Rock Solid Weekend Rental category. I trust the Elder Millennials in the audience will know what that means.

Ruby has obviously been on a bit of well-earned leave this week and did not tell me what she’ll be playing this weekend, but I did ask friend of the site Courtney Borrett, who’s been helping us out in Ruby’s absence, what’d she’d be up to! Courtney tells me she’ll be playing League of Legends, but asks us all not to hold that against her (no promises) and watching the latest episodes of Hell’s Paradise.

Over to you lot! What’s on for the weekend? Dead Island? Minecraft Legends? Digging back through the pile of shame? Let me know down below!

That’s a full lid for us this week! Thanks so much for stopping by to say gday, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.