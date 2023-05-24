‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Alan Wake II Gets Its First Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer, Release Date

Levi Winslow

Published 4 hours ago: May 25, 2023 at 6:40 am -
Filed to:action adventuregames
alanwakemicrosoftgamesps5remedyentertainmentsingle playervideogamesthird personshooterstrailervideovideogamesvideogamingwindowsgames
Alan Wake II Gets Its First Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer, Release Date
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment / Kotaku

Remedy Entertainment dropped a new trailer during the May 25 PlayStation Showcase for the survival horror game Alan Wake 2, which was incredibly action-packed and included a nice October 17 release date for PC and PS5.

Developing…

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.