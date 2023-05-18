Free On The Epic Games Store: Death Stranding

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next. So: what’s coming up this week?

This piece is updated weekly. Games change over every Friday morning at 1 AM AEST.

Death Stranding

One of the great love-it-or-loathe-it games of the last generation, Hideo Kojima’s abstract meditation on human connection will either thrill you or leave you cold. There’s only one way to know which, and that’s to play it. Now, you can have it on PC for free. This is the base game, by the way. The Director’s Cut edition with bonus content is currently discounted to $36, down from $60.

I was mixed on Death Stranding when it launched, as I wrote in my review at the time. Regardless of how I felt about it, I still respect Sony’s willingness to put funding behind a vision for a new IP that was and remains this weird. As I said back then, “You will feel some type of way about Death Stranding,” and you can only play it and find out.

You can grab Death Stranding for free on the Epic Games Store until May 26th at 1 AM AEST.

Come back tomorrow

The Epic Games Store is also running its mid-year Megasale at the moment and is giving a different free game away every day the sale is running. Come back tomorrow and see what’s going free next!

And that’s all for today! You can grab today’s game at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing today’s title? Have you played it before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.