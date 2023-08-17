Free On The Epic Games Store: Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next. So: what’s coming up this week? There’s a number of great little titles to sink your teeth into over the weekend and find your next favourite game without spending a cent.

Epic Games Store Free Games

18 August to 25 August

Dodo Peak

“Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist. Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks.”

Black Book

“Black Book is a dark RPG Adventure, based on Slavic myths, in which you play as a young sorceress. Fight evil forces in card-based battles and explore the world, where humans live alongside mythological creatures.”

25 August to 1 September

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

“A ground-based RTS prequel to the classic Homeworld games. Assemble your fleet and lead them to victory on the shifting sands of Kharak in this compelling strategy game for PC from Blackbird Interactive.”

And that's all for today! You can grab today's game at the Epic Games Store right over here alongside a whole bunch of other free-to-play titles to fill out your PC Games library, including The Sims 4, Destiny 2, and Honkai: Star Rail.