Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s Big Home Update Brings New Monsters And New Problems

After six months, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now have Pokémon Home support, allowing players to transfer some of their old favourite ‘mons from the storage app to the latest games. The update allows a select number of Pokémon to join your Paldea journey, but as fans have been exploring the update, they’ve discovered a few drawbacks that have Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta in question.
The good news, Scarlet and Violet’s roster has expanded by over 70 Pokémon. These additions can’t be caught in the wild, but if you have them in your Home box, you can send them over to your Paldean party now. Some of these were available as seven-star tera raids, but there are a handful of new additions, including legendaries from Gen VII, and the Hisuian forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Which Pokémon can you transfer to Scarlet and Violet?
The full list, according to Serebii is as follows:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Meloetta
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Magearna
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Galarian SlowPoké
- Galarian Slowbro
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Electrode
- Kantonian Tauros
- Galarian Articuno
- Galarian Zapdos
- Galarian Moltres
- Hisuian Typhlosian
- Galarian Slowking
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Liligant
- Hisuian Basculin
- Hisuian Zorua
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Hisuian Goodra
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Gimmighoul
- Vivillon
- All the hat-wearing Pikachus
When will Pokémon Home’s maintenance end?
More Pokémon will be added in the upcoming DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, but for now, these new additions will spice up competitive play and let those of us who watch competitive sickos from the sidelines send over old friends. I’m sending Palkia over first thing so he can join Raichu and Houndoom as I try to recreate my main team. Well, as soon as the indefinite maintenance is over, because while some folks have been able to get in as access rolls out over time, Pokémon Home has been undergoing maintenance since the update went live and will last until 11 p.m. PT.
The bad news is certain attacks from older games aren’t making the jump over, and it’s taken some Pokémon builds off the board for competitive play. This is happening in a few cases, but the broad strokes are some Pokémon can learn moves in games like Sword and Shield that aren’t available to them in Scarlet and Violet. You can still transfer a Pokémon between games, but their moves will be reset when they’re moved over. In most cases, you can reteach them these attacks and pick up where you left off, but if an attack is not available in the newer games, they can’t be taught by using items or the Move Relearner. Serebii has tested swapping Pokémon between games, and these forgotten moves are still available if you send them back to an older game, but it does sound like some competitive player will have to rethink certain builds until these attacks are either restored in a future update or perhaps, a future game.
While transferring old Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet is one perk, anyone who connects their save file to Home will also get a new Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco with rare abilities.
