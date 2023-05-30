Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s Big Home Update Brings New Monsters And New Problems

After six months, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now have Pokémon Home support, allowing players to transfer some of their old favourite ‘mons from the storage app to the latest games. The update allows a select number of Pokémon to join your Paldea journey, but as fans have been exploring the update, they’ve discovered a few drawbacks that have Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta in question.

The good news, Scarlet and Violet’s roster has expanded by over 70 Pokémon. These additions can’t be caught in the wild, but if you have them in your Home box, you can send them over to your Paldean party now. Some of these were available as seven-star tera raids, but there are a handful of new additions, including legendaries from Gen VII, and the Hisuian forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Which Pokémon can you transfer to Scarlet and Violet?

The full list, according to Serebii is as follows:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Meloetta

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Magearna

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Arcanine

Galarian SlowPoké

Galarian Slowbro

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Electrode

Kantonian Tauros

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Moltres

Hisuian Typhlosian

Galarian Slowking

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Liligant

Hisuian Basculin

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Decidueye

Gimmighoul

Vivillon

All the hat-wearing Pikachus

When will Pokémon Home’s maintenance end?

More Pokémon will be added in the upcoming DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, but for now, these new additions will spice up competitive play and let those of us who watch competitive sickos from the sidelines send over old friends. I’m sending Palkia over first thing so he can join Raichu and Houndoom as I try to recreate my main team. Well, as soon as the indefinite maintenance is over, because while some folks have been able to get in as access rolls out over time, Pokémon Home has been undergoing maintenance since the update went live and will last until 11 p.m. PT.

The bad news is certain attacks from older games aren’t making the jump over, and it’s taken some Pokémon builds off the board for competitive play. This is happening in a few cases, but the broad strokes are some Pokémon can learn moves in games like Sword and Shield that aren’t available to them in Scarlet and Violet. You can still transfer a Pokémon between games, but their moves will be reset when they’re moved over. In most cases, you can reteach them these attacks and pick up where you left off, but if an attack is not available in the newer games, they can’t be taught by using items or the Move Relearner. Serebii has tested swapping Pokémon between games, and these forgotten moves are still available if you send them back to an older game, but it does sound like some competitive player will have to rethink certain builds until these attacks are either restored in a future update or perhaps, a future game.

While transferring old Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet is one perk, anyone who connects their save file to Home will also get a new Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco with rare abilities.