Pride At Play Is A Free Games Exhibition Coming To Melbourne Next Month

Pride At Play, a curated exhibition of independent queer games and game design from across Oceania and the Pacific, is coming to Melbourne in June.

Pride At Play will run from June 3rd to June 24th at Carlisle St Arts Space at the St Kilda Town Hall. The gallery will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays and will only be open on Saturday when it crosses over with the welcome event. Admission is free, and tickets can be found right over here! The best part of the exhibition is that the entire exhibition catalogue is up for sale, and all proceeds are donated to charity.

Speaking of other events: This will be the first of several events that the exhibition will be involved with in Melbourne. Pride at Play is involved with the following events across the end of May and June:

May 26

Queerer Than Ever: Celebrating Centering Queer Indie Games

Where: No Vacancy Gallery, 34-40 Jane Bell Lane Melbourne

When: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tickets: Free! Get em here

June 3

Pride At Play Welcome Reception

Where: Carlisle Street Arts Space, located within St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle St, St Kilda

When: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Tickets: Free! Get em here (pleasant bonus: drinks are on the house)

June 13

Tabletop Roleplay Night

Where: Pause Menu, 74 Rose St, Fitzroy

When: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Games:

Fumbling in the Dark (Call of Cthulhu)

(Call of Cthulhu) The Joy of Extra-dimensional Spaces (Dungeons and Dragons 5e)

(Dungeons and Dragons 5e) Forgotten Fate (Dungeon World, One-Shot World)

(Dungeon World, One-Shot World) Triangulate / Small Orbit (Body Movement)

(Body Movement) LOGAN: An Autobiographical Tabletop Game (Reflective journalling)

(Reflective journalling) Legend of the Hidden Folk: The Lantern Wisps (Custom)

(Custom) Decay/Bloom (Blue Rose)

Tickets: Free! Get em here (and find out more)

June 14-15

Games Symposium for Oceania and the Asia Pacific

Where: TBA

When: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM both days

Tickets: Free! Get em here

Tickets to the welcome ceremony, and all other events, are available now and are completely free. Don’t need to spend a cent if you don’t want to, just getting along is enough. Organisers say a full Pride At Play timetable will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. We’ll make sure we update you when those details come to hand.

With luck, we’ll be able to get the organisers back around International Games Week and PAX later this year!

You can find out more about Pride At Play at its official website.