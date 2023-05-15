These Are Your Favorite Vehicles in Anime History

Anime is chock full of interesting cars, motorcycles, guitars, and the occasional universe-spanning bipedal mecha — all of which, depending on the context, can count as vehicles. Earlier this week, we asked you for your favourite vehicles from anime and manga, and you gave us a wealth of responses. Here are some of the best.
JP’s Trans Am From Redline
JP’s Trans Am and it’s not even close. I wanna see Takumi’s shitbox drive across an exploding planet
Somehow, I’ve made it 26 years on this Earth without seeing Redline. This, of course, is an error that must be immediately rectified.
Haruko’s Rickenbacker 4001 from FLCL
I wanted to be her, and then I drove across the entire North American continent on a Vespa with a guitar strapped to the back in 2016 so I guess I sorta was
I understand that the vehicle you’re talking about here is Haruko’s Vespa, the yellow one with the P! sticker that stars in The Pillows’ “Ride On Shooting Star” music video, but consider: Haruko rides the Rickenbacker while battling the shotgun trench coat robot. It flies. That’s a vehicle.
Submitted by: Cara Esten on Twitter
Howl’s Moving Castle from Howl’s Moving Castle
does this count??
Of course it counts! People sit in Howl’s moving castle, and the castle moves. It’s a method of transport from place to place. If that’s not a vehicle, I don’t know what is.
Hank Hill’s Ford Ranger from King of the Hill
[Just a photo of Hank’s truck]
King of the Hill is my favourite anime.
Submitted by: Eric Boman on Twitter
Misato’s Renault Alpine A310 from Neon Genesis Evangelion
[Just a gif of Misato’s Renault]
I’ve written about how Misato’s Renault paints a deeply grim picture of Eva’s world, so for this slide I just want to talk about how difficult it was to find a safe-for-work clip of Misato. I had to resort to Steely fucking Dan to get something involving her car that didn’t call her “mummy” or a waifu. Get a grip, Eva fans.
Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro
[Just a gif of Catbus]
I have, shamefully, never seen My Neighbour Totoro. I’m still working through the Miyazaki backlog, having only recently gotten to Princess Mononoke. Maybe Totoro will be next.
Kaneda’s Motorcycle from Akira
Kaneda’s bike from Akira. At a notional 200hp it’s still more powerful than a 1,300 Hayabusa
Now, 200 horsepower is easily attainable for bikes. A factory-stock Ducati Panigale makes more than that, and the Kawasaki H2 beats it by a full 100. Back in Akira’s day, those numbers were a bit harder to come by.
Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann from Gurren Lagann
No one wants to point out all mecha are vehicles?
Look, you didn’t specify which mecha you meant. It’s probably Gundam, but I’ve never seen Gundam, so you’re getting a mecha that’s 112 times taller than the observable universe. WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK WE ARE?
Submitted by: CybranMonkeylord on Twitter
Takumi Fujiwara’s Hachiroku from Initial D
2 wheels: Kaneda’s bike.
4 wheels: [Gif of Takumi’s hachiroku drifting]
Takumi’s 86 was almost my recommendation pick when asking this question, but it felt too easy. It’s the car on my keychain, I had to do something a little more inventive. But, like Kaneda’s bike, this list wouldn’t be complete without it.
