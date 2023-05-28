This Week In Games Australia: Street Fighter 6, System Shock Lead A Very Busy Week

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.
This week, it’s a AAA triple-header with Street Fighter 6 and System Shock both ready for launch. Elsewhere, the indies are pulling out all the stops with games like Return, To Hell With The Ugly, Homebody, Decarnation and Stasis: Bone Totem, all making strong impressions.
Don’t forget: if you’d like an early preview of this piece every week, check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays, where Ruby and I discuss the games we’ve been playing and the ones that stand out to us most in the week ahead.
There’s a lot to check out this week, so let’s get right into it.
May 29
The Highrise (PC)
May 30
Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition (PS5, XSX)
Return (PC)
Return to Grace (PC)
May 31
System Shock (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)
To Hell With The Ugly (Switch, PC)
Friends vs Friends (PC)
Poly Bridge 3 (PC)
Everdream Valley (PlayStation, PC, Switch)
Candle Knight (PC)
June 1
Killer Frequency (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch)
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC, Switch)
Homebody (PC)
Decarnation (PC)
The Tartarus Key (Switch, PC)
DOOMBLADE (PC)
STASIS: BONE TOTEM (PC)
Driftwood (PC)
June 2
Street Fighter 6 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (PC)
Desordre (PC)
June 3
We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Super Mega Baseball™ 4 (PC, PS, XB)