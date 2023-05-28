‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
This Week In Games Australia: Street Fighter 6, System Shock Lead A Very Busy Week

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: May 29, 2023 at 8:28 am -
Image: Nightdive Studios, Capcom, ARTE France, Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, it’s a AAA triple-header with Street Fighter 6 and System Shock both ready for launch. Elsewhere, the indies are pulling out all the stops with games like Return, To Hell With The Ugly, Homebody, Decarnation and Stasis: Bone Totem, all making strong impressions.

Don’t forget: if you’d like an early preview of this piece every week, check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast on Fridays, where Ruby and I discuss the games we’ve been playing and the ones that stand out to us most in the week ahead.

There’s a lot to check out this week, so let’s get right into it.

May 29

The Highrise (PC)

 

May 30

Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition (PS5, XSX)

 

Return (PC)

 

Return to Grace (PC)

 

May 31

System Shock (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

 

To Hell With The Ugly (Switch, PC)

 

Friends vs Friends (PC)

 

Poly Bridge 3 (PC)

 

Everdream Valley (PlayStation, PC, Switch)

 

Candle Knight (PC)

June 1

Killer Frequency (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch)

 

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC, Switch)

Homebody (PC)

Decarnation (PC)

 

The Tartarus Key (Switch, PC)

 

DOOMBLADE (PC)

 

STASIS: BONE TOTEM (PC)

 

Driftwood (PC)

 

June 2

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

 

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (PC)

 

Desordre (PC)

 

June 3

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

Super Mega Baseball™ 4 (PC, PS, XB)

 

Pile Up! (PC)

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

