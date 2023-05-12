‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: May 12, 2023 at 4:30 pm
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Nintendo, Kotaku Australia

TGIF folks. It’s that special time of the week when we come together and figure out what we’ll be …

Just kidding.

We all know what we’re doing playing weekend. See you all in Hyrule.

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

That is a full lid for us this week, and we’re getting the heck out of here. As always, thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here.

No matter what you get up this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

