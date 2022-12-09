What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Asking what you plan to play this weekend might be a hard question to answer after the marketing blitzkrieg that is The Game Awards, but we’re asking it anyway.

It’s Friday, my friends, and that means we observe the old customs: coming together late in the day to figure out what we’re playing over the next couple of days.

I still have so many games I need to play before my GOTY list is properly covered off. Some I missed at launch and want to get a feel for, others I want to revisit for an extra gut check. Have you got your lists figured out yet? We’ll run a piece next week so you can all get in the comments and drop your lists. I look forward to reading them.

But of course, Game of the Year candidates are all being played for work. What am I playing for fun? Darktide, baybee. It’s the game that has made me realise I finally need upgrade my graphics card. My poor old GTX 1070 has served me well but it is getting properly beaten over the head by Darktide, and the writing is on the wall.

God help me, Chapter 4 of Fortnite also has its hooks in me too. Epic has added some great gear in the new update, and I’m having a grand old time.

Ruby tells me she has only just realised her gaming laptop has an RTX 3070 in it, and so she will be playing Portal RTX this weekend.

And with that, over to you lot! What are you playing this weekend? Are you diving into something new? Chewing through the blacklog like me? Returning to an old fave like Ruby? Reinstalling The Witcher 3 in preparation of that next-gen update dropping next week? Let us know in the comments down below!

And with that, we’re closing up shop for another week! Thank you as always for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.