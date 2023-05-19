‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: May 19, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Kotaku Australia

Folks, we’ve done it again. It’s flippin’ Friday.

As we do every week around here, it’s time to take inventory and see what everyone’s plans are for the weekend ahead. For most of us, I suspect that means More Zelda, but maybe you’ve got something else on!

Take Ruby, for example, who tells me that she will be playing more Zelda, yes, but will also be attending a Ren Faire. It’s rare that I wish I lived in Sydney, but on this particular occasion, I am insanely jealous. Ruby tells me her Faire plans are to “find Shrek and challenge him to a fist fight,” and I fully support her in this endeavour.

As for me, I have a TON of games to play that I can’t talk about yet, which isn’t much fun. If you were to cast your eye over the upcoming release calendar, you could probably hazard a guess at what at least a few of them are. I look forward to telling you more about them in due course, both here on the site and on the podcast.

And with that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Anything new? Old? Are you going to the Ren Faire too? Let us know in the comments below.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us as always; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.