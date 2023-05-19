What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, we’ve done it again. It’s flippin’ Friday.

As we do every week around here, it’s time to take inventory and see what everyone’s plans are for the weekend ahead. For most of us, I suspect that means More Zelda, but maybe you’ve got something else on!

Take Ruby, for example, who tells me that she will be playing more Zelda, yes, but will also be attending a Ren Faire. It’s rare that I wish I lived in Sydney, but on this particular occasion, I am insanely jealous. Ruby tells me her Faire plans are to “find Shrek and challenge him to a fist fight,” and I fully support her in this endeavour.

As for me, I have a TON of games to play that I can’t talk about yet, which isn’t much fun. If you were to cast your eye over the upcoming release calendar, you could probably hazard a guess at what at least a few of them are. I look forward to telling you more about them in due course, both here on the site and on the podcast.

And with that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Anything new? Old? Are you going to the Ren Faire too? Let us know in the comments below.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us as always; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.