What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF folks.

It’s finally Friday and that means its time to get our schedules in order: what are you playing this weekend?

I’m currently powering through Card Shark on the Switch and having a grand old time. If you haven’t played it before, Card Shark is a game set in renaissance-era France. Your character, a mute bartender, is swept into the world of the professional cheat. What begins as a side hustle helping an old fraud swindle the wealthy becomes an examination of the intersection between sociology and sociopathy. What do we really gain when we cheat at cards? A game of the year contender for me, without a doubt. Brilliant stuff, can’t recommend it enough.

Ruby, meanwhile, can no longer resist the siren song of Genshin Impact. If you’ve got experience with Genshin and have any tips for a relatively new player, drop them in the comments! I know Ruby would be keen for your thoughts. She tells me she’s been sent a code for Dinkum, a game you might have seen in TWIG on Tuesday. It’s basically Animal Crossing if it were set in the outback. If your plan was to catch a Ruby in the wild, a game like Dinkum is the bait you would use.

And with that, over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Anything you’ve picked up this week that you’re excited to crack into? Something from the pile of shame, perhaps? Getting offline entirely? Tell us all about your plans in the comments below.

Thanks as always for hanging out with us for another week. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday. Cheers.