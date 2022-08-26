What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, it’s the end of the week once again. Let’s start prepping the weekend schedule.

This weekend, I’m hoping to dive into F1 Manager 2022 because early access on preorders has just kicked off. If you thought Ferrari was good at running an F1 team into the ground, I promise you now they won’t have shit on me.

I’d also like to carve out some time to polish off Arcade Paradise. My video game father rues the day he gave me the keys to the laundromat, but now I own the deed! He cannot keep me from filling the place with Frogger cabinets! Nobody can!

I also noticed Exapunks go up on Game Pass this morning. I know it came out years ago, but it flew under my radar. It’s a game about being a hacker in 1997 and it looks cool as hell. Throwing it on the list.

When asked what she plans to play this weekend, Ruby told me “Genshin Impact baby” and then immediately set her Slack status to Offline. I also have reason to believe she may be flipping me off right now. See you Monday, Rubes.

And with that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Are you braving Saints Row? Personally, I didn’t think much of it, but a lot of people across social media seem to be liking it just fine. If you plan to check it out, I hope you find something in it!

Thanks as always for hanging out with us this week! We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.