What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF folks. We’ve done it. We’ve made it through another week.

Not gonna lie. It’s been a tough one here on the old Kotaku dot com dot au. We’ve said goodbye to our favourite lunatic Ruby, and launched our last podcast with her (you can listen to that now, if you’re so inclined). I’ve been running around behind the scenes with an awful lot on my plate. We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire for future projects and planning for the coming months. We’ve also been on the hunt for Ruby’s replacement, as I’m sure you’ve seen.

A little forward sizzle just for the few of you that check in on this piece each week: we’ve found our brand new writer, and though they won’t be with us for a little while, we’ll be introducing them next week.

And in amongst that, I’ve barely gotten to write anything this week, much less play anything. I carved out two hours to sink back into Zelda last night, and it was like aloe on sunburnt skin. It felt great.

It’s been a lot. This has definitely been one of the longer, more challenging weeks in my tenure as editor of this weird little website so far. In the spirit of Kotaku AU’s conversational tone between staff and readership, I hope that’s okay to say and for you to hear.

Alright, onto the point of this column: the weekend ahead! What are you playing this weekend?

I’ve got so much I want to spend time on. My review window with Diablo IV was cut short by Covid and other life stuff (including an extended trip to Sydney so I could farewell Ruby in person). I’d like to get into the early access there if I can, though that’s obviously a bit pricey. I really want to kick on with System Shock. Nightdive’s remake is an excellent, beautiful game that really captures the sharp-edged meanness of the original. I love it.

If I can, I think I’d like to get a Sea of Thieves session in with the boys. Return to the happy place, just for a bit. You know?

Before she left, Ruby gave me a list of games she’ll be playing this weekend: Decarnation, Loop8: Summer of Gods, We Love Katamari Reroll, and a whole lot of Zelda.

But that’s just what’s on our docket. How about you? Let me know in the comments what you’re getting up to this weekend.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thank you for being here, thank you for hanging out with us, and for being kind and welcoming to Rubes during her tenure. We’ll miss her a lot around here, but I know you’re going to love our new friend just as much. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and I’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.