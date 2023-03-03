What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks. It’s Friday. There is a bottle of whisky to my left as I type this, and it is calling my name. Have a little dram, David, it says, it’s Friday. It’s a Kumataka Blended, for the curious, one of these.

But before we can have one of those (or a nice glass of the non-alcoholic beverage of your choice), we’ve got to ask the question: What are you playing this weekend?

For me this weekend, I have too many games to play. I have a truly silly number of games that I need to put time into this weekend and if I’m truly honest with myself, I’m probably just going to play Destiny 2 the whole time. I’m not far enough into the Lightfall campaign to really put a judgment call on the complete expansion just yet. What I’ve seen so far has been fine. It’s all felt very Destiny 2. I’ve seen some people complain that the story doesn’t make any sense, but I put it to those same people: when has the plot of Destiny ever made a lick of sense? If it made any sense at all, it would have been a franchise first. Whole civilisation on Neptune that’s been there the whole time, but we’ve never seen them once, even though we’re a spacefaring species that has definitely checked out every single planet in the system for habitability on numerous occasions? Never seen ’em. Not even once. Even though we’re on constant alert for threats coming to get us, from within our own solar system and without? Even though we’ve developed technology that can alert us when a Cabal brute farts on Venus? Even though we have vessels capable of faster-than-light travel and we can drop by for a visit at any time? Never seen ’em. Sure, why not. That’s the most Destiny nonsense I’ve ever heard.

Ruby tells me she is playing The Tomorrow Children and more Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe this weekend because, and I quote, “I love living in wooden doll communism, but I also love being shaped like a friend.”

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Are you diving into Wo Long, or Scars Above? Something from the pile of shame you’ve always meant to play but haven’t yet? Let me know in the comments!

That’s a full lid for us, and the first week of March 2023 is done. Thanks as always for hanging out with us again this week — we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.