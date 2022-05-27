What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friends, we’ve done it, we’ve made it to Friday once again. As we do every week, let’s start getting our weekend gaming schedules sorted out.

For me this weekend, I’m finally getting to spend some time with Sniper Elite 5. I love a good AA oddity, and the Sniper Elite series is right up there for me. I love the slow, methodical nature of it. Discovering this instalment has two-player co-op is extremely enticing. Keep to check it out.

If I’m up early for the gym, I’ll probably get involved in the Fortnite event on Sunday morning. Does that make me a tremendous normie? Probably.

On the indie front, I’m interested in Voodoo Detective, which we talked a bit about in This Week In Games on Monday. I love a Monkey Island style point-and-click adventure, and this one has such character to it.

Ruby tells me she’ll be diving into Apico this weekend, after covering it earlier in the week. She was off yesterday and feeling a bit under the weather, so I imagine she’s in for a quiet weekend. Show her some love, make her feel a bit better!

But how about you? Anything you’re excited to dive into this weekend? Final Fantasy XIV crew, I want to hear your stories. Are you raiding?

As always, thanks for hanging out with us this week, we’re grateful to have you here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.